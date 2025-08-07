If Not For My Girls: Episode 4 Ends with Sunsets, Sisterhood & a Coca-Cola® Toast

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Miami journey comes full circle in the If Not For My Girls Season 7 finale. Reginae Carter and the OMG Girlz, Zonnique Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack board a private yacht for one last day of celebration, fun moments, and presence.

With Coca-Cola® in hand and the ocean as their backdrop, the girls put the world on pause to embrace the moments that refresh the soul. Laughter fills the air as they share stories of growth, sisterhood, and the powerful bond that’s carried them from industry kids to independent women.

As the sun sets, they raise a final toast, a celebration of friendship, evolution, and the joy of living life fully in the moment.

Watch the full episode to see how the Miami journey ends with gratitude, joy, and a toast to the next era.