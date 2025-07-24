Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In Episode 2 of If Not For My Girls, the ladies turn up the flavor—and the feels—with a floating brunch that brings connection and culture to the forefront. With a private chef serving up a dish passed down from Bahja’s mom, the OMG Girlz and Reginae Carter reflect on their roots and how far they’ve come.

Sips of Coca-Cola® bring refreshment as they cool off poolside, laugh, and dive into real talk about womanhood, identity, and stepping into their soft era. This episode is a warm reminder that pouring into yourself and your sisterhood is always time well spent.

To catch up on the current season of ‘If Not For My Girls’ head over to essence.com/if-not-for-my-girls.