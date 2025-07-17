If Not For My Girls Season 7 Kicks Off with Laughter, Intentions, and Miami Vibes

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The wait is over. If Not For My Girls is back for Season 7, and this time the girls are taking Miami. Reginae Carter reunites with her longtime friends and OMG Girlz members Zonnique Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack for a much-needed weekend of sisterhood, reflection, and good vibes.

Episode 1 sets the tone with laughter, inside jokes, and honest conversations about growth, glow-ups, and navigating life in the spotlight. From the moment they step into their sun-drenched Miami home, it’s clear this trip is about more than just vacation. It’s about reconnecting with your girls, letting your guard down, and embracing the moment.

Stay tuned — this is just the beginning.