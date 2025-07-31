If Not For My Girls: Episode 3 Gets Messy, Colorful, and Real About Growth

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Episode 3 of If Not For My Girls takes creativity to the next level with a colorful twist. Reginae Carter, Zonnique Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack trade their phones for paintbrushes and step into a private Splatter Room for a joyful, liberating moment of self-expression.

With Coca-Cola on hand, the ladies reflect on letting go, releasing control, and reconnecting with the parts of themselves still growing and evolving. What starts as messy fun becomes a deeper conversation about sisterhood, vulnerability, and the art of showing up for yourself—in full color.

By the end, they leave not just with canvases, but with clarity, connection, and a renewed sense of self.