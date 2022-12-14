WATCH | Meet Paige Hurd

Today we’re wrapping up our meet and greets with the last member of the cast of Coca-Cola and ESSENCE’s If Not For My Girls—Paige Hurd.

This amazing actress joined the crew on the beach for a truly memorable series—and she even picked up a new hobby, the ukulele! But before you see her in action, we wanted to know why this experience was so valuable to her. “Having these conversations amongst Black women and having their support has helped me so much,” she says. “I am learning a lot and I know I’m, not the only one who is feeling these things. I feel validated by my sisterhood.”

Watch now to learn more about Paige—and don’t forget to grab a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar to sip as you join the conversation at #IfNotForMyGirls.