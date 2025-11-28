If Not For My Girls: A Coca-Cola® Holiday Moment With Sisterhood at the Center

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The holidays feel brighter when you celebrate with the people who feel like home. In this special If Not For My Girls holiday moment presented by Coca-Cola®, Reginae Carter, Zonnique Pullins, Bahja Rodriguez, and Breaunna Womack gather for a cozy Friendsmas filled with laughter, stories, and the simple joy of being together.

In a warm, festive setting inspired by their real holiday traditions, each woman brings a piece of her world to the table, from NOLA flavors to Afro-Latin sweets and playful seasonal treats. With Coca-Cola® Original Taste as the signature sip of the celebration, the cast shares how the season brings them closer, inspires new traditions, and reminds them to enjoy the moments that revive their spirits.



Watch the full holiday video and celebrate sisterhood, joy, and the traditions we keep alive together.