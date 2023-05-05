Hyundai Features New All-Electric IONIQ Cars, And A Black Love Story, In Sweet ‘Choose Yours’ Campaign

Hyundai

Culture Brands, the marketing agency responsible for developing African-American marketing strategies and campaigns for Hyundai, have worked their magic on a new campaign. The “Choose Yours” campaign, which unveils the new 2023 All-Electric IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6, features a Black love story.

The campaign name emanated from the viral “pick the paper” TikTok challenge, where people have a partner or child choose from two pieces of paper without looking. Each paper contains an option for an activity or item.

In the campaign ad, a man asks his partner to choose two cards, which have the IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5 on them.

The mastermind behind the campaign is Eunique Jones Gibson, the founder and chief creative officer of Culture Brands.

“We chose to work with a real couple to punctuate how the IONIQ vehicles authentically compliment the beauty in our customers’ varied lifestyles,” she said. “These spots show how the vehicles seamlessly fit into a modern-day love story in a sustainable and adaptable way, which is an investment as long-standing as true love.”

Hyundai

The “Choose Yours” campaign is part of the OKAY Hyundai series, which launched in 2021 to create awareness and engagement amongst Black consumers. They’ve been achieving this by using content creators of color and culturally relevant language.

“While we continue our exploration to innovate and exceed customer expectations in a fast-growing EV market, we want to build a culture where we connect with people on their own terms and in relevant ways,” said Erik Thomas, director of experiential marketing, Hyundai Motor America. “In our latest extension of the Okay Hyundai theme, our goal is for the viewer to see Hyundai as progressive, sophisticated and streamlined, just like our real-life couple.”

The spot was directed by Cannes Lion award-winning director Rohan Blair-Mangat, spotlighted the work of artist Troy Scat, and featured real-life acting couple Alonzo B. Slater and Mea Wilkerson. Check out the sweet and smart ad for yourself.