Here’s How You Should Advocate For Yourself In The Doctor's Office

Getty

If you’re anything like me, you may feel anxious at the hospital, especially at a doctor’s appointment. We aren’t alone, as speaking up at the doctor’s office can be challenging for many people, especially Black women, because of previous discrimination or dismissal by trusted medical professionals.

According to a 2022 Verywell survey, one in three Black Americans said they experienced racism within the healthcare system. However, we should empower ourselves to advocate for our bodies, minds, and spirits in the doctor’s office, as it’s imperative for our well-being.

Below are several easy ways to start advocating for yourself in the doctor’s office.

Research: Before your appointment, list a brief overview of your medical history, including any chronic illnesses, medications you’re taking, symptoms, when you last had blood work, and any relevant medical issues within your family, especially if it’s your first visit with your primary care provider or specific experts. Additionally, before your appointment, list your concerns and questions.

Take notes throughout your appointment: I practice taking notes during my visits to help me remember what my doctor said and slow down the conversation. Recording the conversation can also help.

Bring an advocate: You can bring a trusted friend or family member to help you ask questions, take notes, or support you if you forget important information or are anxious when speaking up for yourself.

Overly Communicate: By feeling comfortable speaking to your doctor and being open, you can learn to calmly and politely voice any concerns about your practitioner’s recommendations.

Listen to your body: Sharing information with your treatment team and taking responsibility for your health is empowering.

Request for specific tests: If you feel like something might be impacting your body and have done research, you have every right to request a test.

Ask the provider to explain their suggestions/decisions: Open communication is always helpful at the doctor’s office. Ask your doctor or healthcare expert to walk through their reasoning and decisions.

Feel empowered to push back: You can always say no or disagree with a doctor’s recommendation or get a second opinion.