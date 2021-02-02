Loading the player…

The latest edition of our virtual ESSENCE Wellness House series featured an informative conversation between culinary expert, Dr. Lauren Powell, and Freedom At The Mat founder, Olivia F. Scott. Together, the ladies talked through a few dietary changes we can all implement to ensure that we’re taking a preventative approach to fighting diabetes in our communities.

In addition to providing tips on what we can do to help reduce our risks, Dr. Powell broke down the different types of diabetes and the causes behind each. Check out the video above to see the full conversation and then head over to www.essencestudios.com for more of everything you missed at the 2021 virtual ESSENCE Wellness House.

ESSENCE Wellness House is sponsored by Nordstrom and Walmart.