Hosting This Year? The Zero-Stress Guide To Getting Your Home Holiday-Ready

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The holidays are here again, which means it’s officially the season for family gatherings, endless food, and last-minute cleanups. Whether you’re hosting your first Friendsgiving or this is your first time having Thanksgiving at your home, prepping your space can be a full-time job. Between deep cleaning, meal planning, and keeping everyone comfortable, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. But with a little strategy (and a sprinkle of self-care), you can create a warm, welcoming space for your guests.

Here’s how to prep your home for the holidays without losing your peace.

Start With a Declutter, Not a Deep Clean

Before you even touch a mop, start by decluttering. Before you panic, the goal here isn’t to overhaul your entire home. Instead, focus on the areas guests will see most, like the entryway, living room, dining area, and bathroom. Put away loose papers, unnecessary decor, and any out-of-season items that might make the space feel crowded. A quick declutter can make your home look cleaner, even before you pull out the cleaning supplies.

To make your life even easier, create a holiday hosting bin to store essentials you’ll need over the next few weeks. Think extra napkins, tablecloths, candles, and serving utensils. Keeping these items in one spot makes setup a breeze when guests are en route.

Organize in Phases

Trying to clean your entire home in one day is a quick way to burn yourself out. Instead, break it down by zone and spread it out over a couple of days or a week. Here’s an example of what that might look like.

Day 1: Kitchen and fridge

Day 2: Bathrooms

Day 3: Guest bedroom or common area

Day 4: Floors and finishing touches

Taking your time can help ensure that all bases are covered and that there aren’t surprise messes you forgot to clean up while rushing. That said, if you’re a seasoned procrastinator or short on time, prioritize the “guest eye view.” Whatever your guests will see is where your attention should go.

Layer the Comforts

The secret to hosting isn’t perfection—it’s how comfortable people feel in your space. Think about how you can engage all five of your guests’ senses and incorporate that into your cleaning routine and decor. Here are some examples:

Smell : Light a candle with cozy notes like cinnamon, amber, or pine before guests arrive. You can also consider buying a few home scent diffusers to ensure your home consistently smells good.

: Light a candle with cozy notes like cinnamon, amber, or pine before guests arrive. You can also consider buying a few home scent diffusers to ensure your home consistently smells good. Taste : Have a range of snacks in an allocated basket or cupboard, and don’t forget to factor in dietary restrictions.

: Have a range of snacks in an allocated basket or cupboard, and don’t forget to factor in dietary restrictions. Sight : Play with seasonal colors or consider switching up your artwork to make your home visually engaging. You could also consider creating a photo album for guests to flip through.

: Play with seasonal colors or consider switching up your artwork to make your home visually engaging. You could also consider creating a photo album for guests to flip through. Sound : Create a curated playlist featuring a mix of nostalgic holiday music and chill R&B. Another idea is to create a guest playlist and let all your loved ones add a few songs.

: Create a curated playlist featuring a mix of nostalgic holiday music and chill R&B. Another idea is to create a guest playlist and let all your loved ones add a few songs. Touch: Add throw blankets, plush pillows, and soft lighting to make your space feel warm and inviting. Board games are a way to keep guests entertained, too.

If you’re hosting overnight guests, small gestures go a long way. Bedside water, extra towels, and a mini toiletries basket will make your guests feel cared for and at home.

Simplify Your Table Setup

You don’t need a Pinterest-perfect tablescape to impress. A few thoughtful touches can elevate the space without the stress. Start with a neutral tablecloth, add a runner or greenery, and sprinkle in a few candles. Mismatched dinnerware can look chic when done with intention. The key is to stick to a cohesive color palette.

And don’t forget the flow of your space. Set up a designated drink station or buffet-style serving area to prevent crowding around the kitchen. This also gives guests the freedom to help themselves, taking pressure off you.

Designate a Quiet Space to Recharge

If you anticipate a crowded home, don’t forget to earmark a quiet space allocated for recharging when you’re overstimulated. This could be your bedroom, office, or a little spot outside. Hosting can be emotionally draining, but being proactive can help ensure you still take care of yourself amid the chaos.