When Business Meets Bliss: Why Hotel Washington Is The Perfect Professional Reset

I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some truly exceptional hotels around the world, so when I say I don’t impress easily, I truly mean it.

But when I am impressed, I run to the internet to tell everyone about it. And lucky for y’all, this is one of those times.

Let me be honest with you (and I may be jaded because I live in Washington D.C.), but it’s really not the first place I think of when someone mentions luxury hospitality. Miami, yes. Los Angeles, yes. New York, obviously. But D.C.? Don’t get me wrong—there are plenty of decent chain properties here, but the type of experience I want to have, I’m typically not getting until I leave home.

But Hotel Washington caught my attention, and I’m happy to report that it hits all the right high notes for what I want from a luxury hotel experience (with a little bit of culture baked into it).

The location alone should tell you something. You’re literally steps from the White House, National Mall, and Washington Monument. Not “convenient to” or “near”—steps. So not only was I able to get the professional reset I needed (i.e. rest and relaxation), I was able to enjoy all of the sights and sounds I typically overlook despite this being one of the best cities to enjoy a range of tourist attractions.

But back to why I came here in the first place: a real professional reset. My goal wasn’t to go completely off the grid, but enjoy a staycation that mixed work, play and rest — three things I could use a bit more balance of.

So after Vanity Fair once called this place the hub for “power-brokering and socializing” and highlighted the rooftop bar POV as this signature spot with incredible views of DC’s monuments, I was all in.

Speaking of that rooftop—VUE Rooftop at Hotel Washington is known as one of DC’s best rooftops, and that’s saying a lot for a city with a lot of great rooftops. I spent some time up there, and between the service and those views, I get why people are talking about it. It’s one of those places where you can actually get work done during the day and transition seamlessly into networking mode when the sun goes down.

The room situation.

I stayed in one of their Monument Suites which provided the perfect balance of comfort and functionality. It was spacious enough to breathe without feeling cramped or confined, which is sometimes rare when you’re staying in a city room (New York and Miami are treacherous for their hotel rooms specifically). With iconic Washington Monument views as my backdrop, I discovered that the living room’s expansive desk was refreshingly different from typical cramped hotel workstations.

The bed situation was solid too. Premium bedding, hypoallergenic options, pillow-top mattress that I may have tested more thoroughly than necessary. And yes, they have cable and digital TV options, because sometimes you need to decompress with reality TV after a day of actual reality.

All in all, I’d say, the separate bedroom, spacious closet, oversized bathroom, and luxe amenities also all made this perfect for unwinding.

Food you’ll actually love.

I consider myself to be a foodie. So when a hotel doesn’t just have amazing service, and comfortable rooms, but actual good food, I get really excited.

My dinner at Vue Rooftop was nothing short of spectacular, easily becoming the highlight of my stay. The combination of breathtaking views and exceptional cuisine created an unforgettable evening. I may have gone a bit overboard, indulging in the Coastal Vue—a gorgeous assortment of fresh seafood featuring shrimp, crab, and mussels—alongside the refreshing Summer Caesar and, because who can resist a delicious burger.

And because I can never leave well enough alone when it comes to food, I had to see what Fireclay was talking about the next day for lunch. After hearing equally glowing reviews, it absolutely lived up to the hype. While I showed more restraint than the evening before, my lobster roll was simple, but still divine!

They get the wellness thing.

The spa here takes wellness seriously—this is a full-service sanctuary offering everything from therapeutic massages and rejuvenating facials to luxurious body wraps. I treated myself to the Customized Signature 50 massage, and honestly, I left feeling like I was floating on cloud nine. The therapists clearly know their craft, tailoring each treatment to exactly what your body needs.

The 24/7 fitness center was clutch (yes, I actually worked out twice—who am I?), especially for travelers whose schedules don’t follow conventional patterns. Whether you’re the type who needs that 6 AM endorphin boost to start the day — i.e. me — or someone who uses late-night workouts to decompress after challenging meetings, the facility is always ready. The equipment is modern and well-maintained, and there’s enough variety to accommodate different workout preferences.

Why this works.

Professional women need spaces that work for both sides of our lives and Hotel Washington delivered on that. We want to be productive, but we also want to take care of ourselves. Most places make you choose. I left feeling like I’d gotten work done AND taken care of myself. In DC, where everyone’s constantly grinding, that balance feels pretty revolutionary.