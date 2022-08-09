Former ‘The Real’ Hosts Reunite For The Cutest Mommy Play Date

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for NATAS

The talk show The Real had a good run but eventually was canceled in June of this year. Two of the former hosts, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry, linked up for a play date and it’s one of the cutest things you’ll see this week.

“Never in a milly years would I guess reuniting with Tam would be a play date 😳🤣 My sis 4eva ❤️” Mai wrote on Instagram.

Her daughter Monaco met Mowry and husband Adam Housley in Napa Valley, Calif. where the Sister Sister star lives. In a video uploaded to Mai’s account, you can see Mowry and Housley gushing over Monaco and everyone exuding good vibes as they ate, drank wine, and played with the little one. The couple’s kids, Aden and Ariah, also had the chance to connect with the cutie.

Anyone who has watched these two former co-hosts over the years knows they had warm on-screen chemistry and are good friends. Apparently the two haven’t seen one another in three years, so it was a long overdue linkup.

Mowry commented on the new mom’s post sharing her excitement over the fact that they reconnected. “Can’t believe it’s been 3 years 😭 So very happy for you!!! It was such a treat watching you just be a mom. And an amazing one! Monaco has stolen my heart. I will never forget our laughter, prayers and of course; the amazing wine darling,🍷” she commented.

Mai got married to rapper Jeezy in 2021 and they had their first child together, Monaco, in January 2022. Mowry and Housley have been together for 17 years and married for over 10. As mentioned, they share 9-year-old Aden and 7-year-old Ariah.