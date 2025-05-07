We Went Home Decor Shopping With Jennifer Hudson, Here’s How It Went

Contributing Lifestyle Editor, ESSENCE

One of my favorite things to do is shop. I mean, who doesn’t like to shop? My second favorite activity is decorating spaces. So, when HomeGoods reached out to me to join legendary singer and actress Jennifer Hudson on an exclusive experience at their store with 15 minutes of personalized one-on-one shopping with the entertainer, I immediately leaped at the opportunity.

HomeGoods recently launched its “Finding Time Off” campaign to encourage people to break free from routine and rediscover joy in their everyday lives. The home decor retailer commissioned a recent study revealing that 85% of Americans want to make time for things that spark happiness, especially since only 26% are satisfied with their current routine. A simple change — like dedicating even 15–30 minutes a day to a new activity — was shown to increase productivity (50%), energy (48%), and optimism (46%), which couldn’t be more true, at least for me.

“At HomeGoods, we believe joy is often found in the little moments – like discovering the perfect candle, refreshing a cozy corner of your home, or stumbling upon something unexpected that makes you smile. That’s why we created this movement called Finding Time Off,” said Samantha Kussmann, Manager of Marketing, HomeGoods. “We want to invite and inspire people to take a break from their busy lives and reconnect with the things that bring them joy.”

It’s a no-brainer why the company wanted to partner with Hudson. She’s charismatic, joyful, and knows what it takes to design a beautiful tablescape! She also adores the brand, and I could tell during our time shopping together. With her signature energy, love for the brand, and passion for inspiring others to live fully, Hudson is helping HomeGoods bring the FTO movement to life.

“I’m excited to partner with HomeGoods to encourage everyone to start Finding Time Off — whether escaping to explore the aisles for hidden treasures or picking out the perfect mug. It’s all about carving out those small moments that spark joy and help you reconnect with yourself,” shared Jennifer Hudson.

After a joy-filled shopping spree and lunch with Hudson, I had the opportunity to discuss why she was so passionate about this campaign and what makes her love HomeGoods’ products. The store is definitely her happy place, and mine too.“Oh, my God, it doesn’t end. There are so many treasures in there [HomeGoods], and it inspires me to do things I didn’t even know I could or hadn’t even thought about. I think their store brings out my artistry. Shopping for the items helps me be creative and open my mind to try new things,” she shares.

When it comes to adding more joy to her life and finding time off, Hudson focuses on prioritizing what brings her happiness. “That’s what this year is about, right? Balancing it out. I’m the type of person with multiple jobs at once, but in 2025, I have my agenda, and I’m finding time for myself. I’m doing things that I want to do, not that I have to do, but what I want to do, and making a conscious effort to make more space for those things,” she emphatically states.

As for our shopping experience at the HomeGoods store in El Segundo, California, Hudson and I got acquainted through our love of the little, pretty, shiny things the store had to offer, as well as area rugs and unique vases. In fact, she picked out the most beautiful vase for my entryway—something I’ll cherish for a long time.

Hudson was also pleasantly surprised by how well I could budget the $200 gift card provided to me by the company, using an itemized list – I ended up getting 10 items at the end of our 15 minutes of shopping together. Before the day started, I knew I wanted to purchase more wine glasses, a vase for my hallway console, a plush area rug for my closet, and glamorous Easter decorations. We also bonded over believing that our homes should be our soft places to land, after a hectic day, and the power of curating a cozy space. “I think our homes are a woman’s greatest expression. It’s our kingdom, and we usually get to say what it will be, right?” she stated.

Hudson continued, “I like for my home to feel lived in. I like open space, I don’t like spaces that feel hollow. I needed people to feel the spirit in my home. I want them to feel God and the holiness in it,” she says. Hudson suggests not overthinking it and relying on comfort regarding quick styling tips for your home. “You want to ensure you get your rug and purchase cozy blankets. Whatever you love, whatever you feel is your style and vibe that makes you feel like you to the fullest and makes your home feel like your home,” she shares.

To put the campaign into action, HomeGoods is offering exciting giveaways on its Instagram channel (@homegoods) from May 8–16, where fans can win a:

Dream Weekend Getaway: A perfect weekend retreat to recharge and pursue a passion — culinary, spa, or crafting — plus a HomeGoods gift card for the winner and their guest.

A perfect weekend retreat to recharge and pursue a passion — culinary, spa, or crafting — plus a HomeGoods gift card for the winner and their guest. Personalized Room Makeover: A transformation of one chosen space in their home in partnership with a HomeGoods design expert.

A transformation of one chosen space in their home in partnership with a HomeGoods design expert. Private Shopping Spree: An exclusive before-hours shopping trip with a $1,000 HomeGoods gift card.

HomeGoods will also randomly award five bonus winners for each post with a $500 HomeGoods gift card to find unique treasures, from luxurious linens and soothing scented candles to hand-painted vases and head-turning statement pieces.

To surprise and delight consumers across the country, HomeGoods brand ambassadors will hit the streets in select cities to hand out “FTO permission slips” – a reason to encourage people to take their well-deserved break from routine, such as exploring in-store or simply stepping away to enjoy their day in unexpected ways. Activation dates and locations include:

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 – New York City, NY

– New York City, NY Wednesday, May 14, 2025 – Boston, MA

– Boston, MA Thursday, May 15, 2025 – Miami, FL

To find a HomeGoods near you and to get inspired by quality finds at amazing prices, visit homegoods.com.