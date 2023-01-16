Here Are The Top 5 Furniture Pieces From Viola Davis And Julius Tennon’s Home

Earlier this month, the celebrity couple revealed their beautiful Los Angeles home to Architectural Digest for their February 2023 issue, inspiring interior design enthusiasts everywhere to take note. We were equally influenced by Davis and Tennon’s Toluca Lake abode. The couple lived in their home for five years before taking on a massive renovation with Los Angeles-based designer Michaela Cadiz. They decided to lean on color to brighten the previously monochromatic scheme. “I always want to go big and bold, but not too bold, not garish,” says Davis to Architectural Digest.

“We were working in South Africa, shooting The Woman King, while the renovation was unfolding, and we were inspired by the incredible color and culture there,” Davis added.

Davis also stressed the importance of her home capturing the intricacies of her family outside of professional accomplishments. “When people come to the house, I want them to walk into our lives. And our lives are much more expansive than just an Oscar or a Tony,” she shared.

Cadiz and her team accomplished just that with personal touches like an Agoodjie warrior sculpture, acquired in Cape Town, to the couple’s chairs covered in Larsen and Mariaflora fabrics, vivid images of South African culture, and a custom cherry table designed by Tennon, the home feels authentic to them and equally inspires inspiration and relaxation.

