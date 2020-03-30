If there’s anything this time of mandated social distancing has shown us, its that your home should be your sanctuary. If you’ve been procrastinating on giving your humble abode some TLC, you’re probably feeling the consequences of that right now.
We’re not talking about HGTV demolition style renovations here. Simple additions and modifications can take your space from drab to fab (and it won’t break the bank!) Spare time is now abundant as social distancing rules have been extended to April 30th. Why not use that time to make our homes a little cozier?
Below are five easy ways to breathe new life into your living space.
01
Remix Your Furniture
An easy, no-cost solution to refreshing your space is, of course, rearranging your furniture. Reconfiguring your couch, TV, kitchen table, or even bedroom furniture can give the illusion that you're in a completely new space. Working and living in your rearranged space will also bring a sense of excitement to our stationery lives (even though it's just temporary!)
02
Throw Down An Area Rug
It's incredible how much an area rug can change the mood of a space. Whether it's to frame your dining room or to add a pop of color in the family room, area rugs can pull together a space beautifully. This navy blue geometric print rug from Wayfair is decorative yet neutral enough to spruce up any room in your home.
03
Add Some Funky New Pillows
Throw in a few new additions to your sitting area, like these corded pillow covers from West Elm, and it's like you have an entire new space.
04
Upgrade Your Lighting
Nothing sets the mood quite like lighting. Order yourself a new lamp for your work area, or set up some string lights in the kids' room as an alternative to a night light.
05
Bring In A Taste Of The Outdoors
Live plants and flowers bring a pop of freshness to any space. Whether its a bouquet of flowers from the grocery store or a potted plant from an online vendor like The Sill, this is the perfect time to get your green thumb on.