Organize Your Kitchen With These Easy Hacks

The more time that many of us are spending at home — and are spending cooking for ourselves and family — the more many of us are starting to realize how important it is to keep our kitchen organized in order to maximize space and clean up time.
As the centerstage of the household (because it’s where we eat, entertain and meal prep), it is no surprise that this particular area is prone to constant activity, foot traffic and perpetual mess, no matter how hard we try to avoid it. That’s why we must get creative with utilizing cabinets, pantries and external organization tools to get our kitchens in order — since more time at home will be most of our lives for the foreseeable future.
And though you may dread it, it’s not as hard as you may think! With these hacks, you can do so easily and without breaking the bank.
01
Start with the fridge.
They always say you start with the hardest task, so then everything gets easier right? So if you’ve been wondering what that weird smell has been for months, the first step you’ll need to do is organize your fridge. And this is going to be accomplished by taking everything out, and starting fresh. Throw away anything that is past its expiration date, and begin to declutter by shelf. If you have loose items, or food items that are days away from spoiling, you’ll need to invest in something like FoodSaver’s handheld vacuum sealer to keep food fresh longer in the refrigerator.
02
Minimalize your cabinets.
When it comes to your kitchen cabinets, a little organizing can go a long way, since most of us don’t have nearly the amount of space that we’d prefer. And that’s when it’s time to figure out your needs, musts, and wants, in terms of what has got to go. Instead of packing your kitchen shelves from top to bottom with food and supplies (though it feels like in a pandemic you may need a lot of these things), reduce your collection to just the essentials and then utilize space saving tools such as mason jars or Tupperware to store them in.
03
Get rid of unnecessary boxes.
Ever wonder why you have no space? It’s because of those bulky boxes you have filling up your pantry. One way you can reduce this space is by removing them from its packaging and then replacing them into smaller bins or containers. For example, cereals and granola can be placed in mason jars and other snacks can be added to a container bin.
04
Throw away plastic bags.
We know you all love some plastic bags under the sink, but it’s time to downsize. There is absolutely no need for 300 bags, and when downsizing your kitchen mess, it’s important to remember to let things go.
05
Add a utensil divider to your drawer.
A crowded utensil drawer is the product of an unorganized kitchen. You’ll find yourself digging through knives and spatulas for minutes just to find yourself a fork to eat with. A compartmentalized organizer that divides your utensils is not only a cheap alternative, it’s a quick and easy fix. The best part is that you’ll be able to find these on Amazon or most retailers for under $10.