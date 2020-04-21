You’d be surprised just how big a difference a little aromatherapy can make. Something as simple as lighting a candle can lift your mood to new heights and create the calming atmosphere that makes a house feel like home.
As someone who’s suffered from bouts of anxiety, candles have been my secret weapon to keeping my space zen and comforting. I never keep any less than three of four on display throughout my apartment, which also does wonders for keeping every room smelling so fresh and so clean.
If you’re in the market for new candles to make your home an oasis, shop these 7 favorites below.
01
DW Home's Peony Bloom
This floral candle has notes of peony petals intertwined with pear, apricot, and pink poppies, softened with white woods. DW Home'd Mother's Day special includes a bundle deal where you get four of their bestselling fragrances for $42.
02
Diptyque Gardénia Candle
Gardenia represents joy and happiness, which is exactly how you will feel every time you light this calming, aromatic candle.
03
27 Miles Topanga Candle
Not only does this candle win for its chic white clay packaging, but also for its woodsy aromas and 72 hours of burn time.
04
The "When in Doubt, Relax" Candle
"When in Doubt, Relax" is a lovely soothing sage and lavender scented candle. Best of all, its made by the Black owned company Posh Candle Co.
05
The Botanic Oasis Candle
This crisp and refreshing fragrance by Black-owned company Ardor Bin evokes balance and serenity with notes of wood, light musk, and moss.
06
Opalhouse Wildbery Frosé
With stimulating aromas of berries and black currant buds, this candle is a must-have at an unbeatable price.
07
The Fiji White Sands Candle
You may be stuck at home, but this candle will transport you to a beachy fantasy. The fragrance includes notes of fresh cut sugarcane, white nectarine, and sandalwood.