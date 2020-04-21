You’d be surprised just how big a difference a little aromatherapy can make. Something as simple as lighting a candle can lift your mood to new heights and create the calming atmosphere that makes a house feel like home.

As someone who’s suffered from bouts of anxiety, candles have been my secret weapon to keeping my space zen and comforting. I never keep any less than three of four on display throughout my apartment, which also does wonders for keeping every room smelling so fresh and so clean.

If you’re in the market for new candles to make your home an oasis, shop these 7 favorites below.