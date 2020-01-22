Brighten Up Your Home This Winter With These Indoor Plants

Let’s face it: depending on where you live, winter can really be a drag. It gets darker earlier, resulting in less sunlight and it’s cold so there’s not much else to do besides be in the house.

Though there’s not much you can do about the frigid temperature, you can at least brighten up your mood space by adding a few touches to your space. Namely, adding some greenery to your life. Inviting nature indoors is important for our psyche once those “winter blues” start to kick in, as they’re known for brightening both your home and your mood.

And not only do plants bring a space to life, but they also improve health by cleaning the air you breathe and aiding in better sleep. According to a Clean Air Study conducted by NASA, indoor plants can also remove toxins like formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene from the air — proving to have added health benefits. Plus, creating a serene space in your home is a perfectly simple way to help you focus and relax.

Plant care doesn’t even have to be difficult! We’ve compiled a list of easy-to-care-for indoor house plants you’re sure to love.



01 Léon & George Léon & George’s plants are a fantastic, natural way to oxygenate your space—making it easier to breathe deeply and create an idyllic spot for reflection and mindfulness. Plus, the luxe greens are statement-piece stunning (pruned and styled by interior design pros); the custom ceramic pots are crave-worthy; and a tree is planted every time a plant is sold. Not to mention, if you’re a first time plant mom, it comes with lifetime plant doc support. 02 UrbanStems What makes UrbanStems unique is the equal focus on both sustainability and customer service. The company offers affordable plants (starting as low as $35) sourced from ethical farms around the world. These beautiful creations are hand crafted by in-house floral designers and delivered straight to your door in just one day. 03 Bloomscape Bloomscape plants are not only beautiful, but they filter the air of pollutants and toxins— making your health better and a happier home overall. An added plus? They’re also incredibly easy to care for. Bestsellers include the Sansevieria aka Snake Plant, which was highlighted in NASA’s study of plants that remove air pollutants, since they produce oxygen mainly at night, they make excellent bedroom companions and the Burgundy Rubber Tree, which produces higher amounts of oxygen than other plants, making it particularly effective at cleaning the air in your home. 04 Via Citrus Why buy lemons when you can grow them right in your home? With Via Citrus you can bring citrus trees to your door, and maintain your own citrus tree. These beautiful plants spice up your backyard, light up the office, or just add a fresh look to your apartment or home.

