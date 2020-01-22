Black Art You Need In Your Home Right Now
Photo Credit: Domonique Brown /Society6
By Danielle Pointdujour ·

Nothing defines the personality of your home like a few pieces of vibrant artwork on the walls. Not only does art help define spaces and pull a room together, but it also adds character, giving your home a unique flavor all its own.

Now unless you’re an art curator or artist, chances are knowing what pieces of art to buy does not come naturally. Fortunately, choosing a piece is a decision that comes from the heart through a connection to the artist’s expression of color and content. And here at ESSENCE, we connect deeply to Black culture.

From expressions of #BlackLove and Wakanda to wise women and dancing queens, we’ve rounded up a few key pieces by Black artists that can give your space a brand new vibe and breathe new life into your home and your spirit.

01
Wakanda '98 Canvas Print
Wakanda forever.
Photo Credit: Domonique Brown /Society6
available at society 6 $109 Shop Now
02
“Wise Woman”
Who runs the world? Girls!
Photo Credit: NELXART
available at NELXART $1200 Shop Now
03
Black Love Art Prints
Black love over everything.
Photo Credit: CreativeCurlsUK
available at etsy $82 Shop Now
04
Dancing Queen
Rhythm, we're born with it.
Photo Credit: LanreStudio
available at etsy $36 Shop Now
05
Our Colorful People Watercolor Print
Our people are the culture.
Photo Credit: SBrownART
available at etsy $47 Shop Now
