You know what they say — summer bodies are made in the winter. And with temperatures beginning to drop, now is as good a time as ever to begin to focus our minds, bodies and spirits for healthy living during the colder months in quarantine.
Between virtual learning and remote work, however, many people don’t feel they can’t devote more than 30 minutes a day to prepare a meal. That’s why it’s essential to have the right kitchen tools to help you cook smarter on your weight loss journey.
Because the right kitchen tools can help you simplify home cooking and maybe even help you shed a few pounds in the process, we’ve outlined the best products to help you if you’re trying to lose weight by changing your diet.
01
Omega Juicers’ Cold Press 365
In a time where people are looking for new recipes and health boosters to whip up at home, Omega’s Cold Press 365 is designed to make juicing easy, affordable and beneficial. Cold Press 365 offers a solution that produces high quality juice from produce so that users can reap the greatest health benefits and is now available now for $149 – half the cost of other premium juicers engineered with the same technology.
02
Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven is designed to support healthy lifestyles as the ideal kitchen essential to fry, bake, broil or roast your favorite savory treats. The AirCrisp® technology cooks using hot air for crispy fried foods with 75% less fat than deep frying.
03
GR-6S – Smoke-less Griddler
Cuisinart enhances the popular indoor Griddler® functions with a new Smokeless feature and DuoControl™ heating advantage, allowing independent temperature controls for upper and lower plates. This unit offers an LCD display, digital controls, removable/reversible, dishwasher-safe nonstick grill and griddle plates, and presets for beef, poultry, fish and pork.
04
Pampered Chef Corer
The days of struggling to cut the core out of the apple are over! The new Corer allows you to simply remove the core from not only apples, but pears and other similar fruits with just a few simple motions. Whether you want to pair it with peanut butter, add it to a salad, or just eat as a snack, all you need to do is push the stainless-steel blade through the fruit, twist the handle and pull up for easy release.
05
The CompleteChef ™
Cuisinart’s CompleteChef ™ offers an expansive selection of food prep options, allowing users to prep and cook all a recipe’s ingredients in one stainless steel 18-cup work bowl for maximum efficiency and minimal clean-up. The unit’s food processor programs include chop, slice, shred and dice functions, while the automatic cook programs feature steam, sauce, soup, slow cook, sauté, risotto, purée, and dough at temperatures between 90-270˚F, a range that rivals a stovetop.
06
Hurom Fruit & Vegetable Knife Set
Designed and optimized for cutting fruits and vegetables, the Hurom Fruit & Vegetable Knife Set will provide the precision and durability needed for all juice recipes. The set consists of a 7-inch Santoku Knife for cutting hard ingredients like beets and celery, a 4-inch Citrus Knife for cutting any citrus staple, and a 3.5-inch Paring Knife for extra precision.
07
Ninja® Foodi™ Smart XL Grill
Want to bring the taste of outdoor grilling inside? With *Smart Cook Systems, even the most novice grillers can achieve perfect doneness – from rare to well done with the Ninja® Foodi™ Smart XL Grill.
08
FinaMill Spice Grinder
The only battery-operated spice grinder that uses interchangeable, refillable spice pods, FinaMill provides users with a single-handed, sanitary and more efficient way of seasoning meats, veggies, pastas and more while cooking. With one click, FinaMill’s body pairs with pods that perfectly mill dried spices or herbs ranging from the exotic to staples with the push of a button, delivering freshly-ground spices to enhance the flavor of your favorite meals.