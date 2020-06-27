Summer’s Here! Here’s The Best Bedding To Keep You Cool All Night Long

There’s nothing better than getting into a crisp, cool bed after a long day. Am I right?
With the temperatures rising, everyone is looking for ways to stay cool this summer — especially in their sleep. While blasting your AC all day and night is one option, there are better ways to stay cool without putting a dent in your pocket. And it all starts with what you put on your bed.
Besides getting a lighter comforter or pillow, investing in cool, breathable technology can make a huge difference. Keeping this in consideration, here are a few cooling products to help you get a better night’s sleep. Those hot, sleepless nights will soon become a thing of the past.
01
Casper Foam Pillow
The Casper Foam pillow offers contoured support with a uniquely squishable feel that hugs you back. Constructed with three layers of premium foam — the supportive inner layer helps align your neck while plush outer layers offer blissful comfort. The Foam Pillow helps keep you cool with an extra breathable knit cover and tiny channels that circulate air out and away, preventing you from overheating.
02
Zinus Cooling Copper Adaptive Memory Foam iCoil Hybrid Mattress
Zinus’ new, expertly designed spring and hybrid mattress collection features high-quality, affordably priced styles with premium innovations, like an Adaptive™ fabric cover that regulates your body temperature throughout the night and the brand’s signature iCoil individually wrapped pocket springs that resist motion transfer and provide cradling joint and spine support.
03
Casper Humidity Fighting Duvet
Casper’s Humidity Fighting Duvet provides unmatched comfort while actively fighting humidity to keep you dry and cool all night long. It is constructed with a unique combination of fluffy down, lightweight cotton and a layer of Merino Wool, which absorbs moisture and naturally regulates temperature. Not to mention, it’s also designed with small, rectangular chamber construction for consistent fill distribution.
04
Layla Sleep Bamboo Sheets
Layla Sleep Bamboo Sheets are made from 100% Viscose Bamboo, which is super breathable, thermal regulating, moisture-wicking, and will resist odor, keeping you dryer and more comfortable with it’s incredibly soft and silky feel. Bamboo sheets are naturally cool — 3 degrees cooler than cotton – even one degree makes a big difference when you sleep.
05
TEMPUR-breeze°
Breeze mattresses are cool when you lie down, cool when you fall asleep, and cool all night long. The mattress is made with a layer of cooling technology that keeps you up to eight degrees cooler, making it especially beneficial for those who are hot-sleepers, or even premenopausal. The SmartClimate dual cover makes you feel instantly cool, then, the PureCool+ Phase Change Material, offers a thorough cooling wherever your body's lying.
06
COOL. Mattress Protector
The Nest Bedding Cooling Mattress Protector keeps you cool, calm and collected while keeping your mattress clean, free from stains and longer lasting. It protects the top and sides of the mattress, is liquid-proof yet breathable and stops allergens and dust mites.
07
TENCEL Lyocell Sheet Set
Treat yourself to the luxurious feel of natural Tencel sheets, which are silky to the touch and cool to the body, making it the perfect option for the warmer months. TENCEL fiber is extracted from raw eucalyptus trees, making its raw fiber perfectly smooth compared to cotton, wool, and linen. The texture also wicks moisture 50% more effectively than cotton, keeping you comfortable as you sleep.
08
Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress
The Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress is Casper’s most supportive mattress, designed for ultimate pressure relief, spinal alignment, and cooling. With Zoned Support Max layers, it also has gel pods to provide ergonomic support for your whole body. Featuring layers of AirScapeTM — a perforated breathable foam — your body will thank you once it touches the cooling gel to help keep you at the perfect temperature all night.