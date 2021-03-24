4 Peace-Inducing Home Organizing Hacks You Need In Your Life Right Now

As nature begins thawing out, it’s a perfect time to invite fresh, renewing energy into our spaces. ’Tis the season to get tidy. If the contents of your pantry are piled to the ceiling, or your closet looks more like a crime scene, we’re talking to you, Sis. Conquering the clutter can seem like a lot to take on. But spring cleaning doesn’t have to be daunting. And cleaning connoisseur Ese Crossett, who runs the New York–area organizing and interior-design company Tidylosophy, knows you can do it. Crossett discovered the peace in organized spaces as a teenager, while arranging books in her mother’s Christian bookstore in Nigeria. As an adult, she turned her calling into a full-time career. Living by the mantra: “Tidy ways, easy days,” Crossett shares her best tips on how to turn messy rooms into serene sanctuaries.
This article originally appears in the March/April 2021 issue of ESSENCE
01
RAMP UP STORAGE IN THE KIDS’ ROOMS
Having designated areas for books, toys and clothes is key. Crossett recommends cloth baskets. "They are large, but they're soft, so you don't have to worry about your kids messing around with the splinters of wood baskets," she says. And storage ottomans with removable lids can double as decor. "They look nice, and they're portable," notes Crossett. For all your kids' books, Crossett recommends floating shelves to keep them neat and off the floor: "I love acrylic shelves. They're so handy, especially in kid's rooms. They look really whimsical."
02
WORK (AT HOME) IN PEACE
Wherever you’re working—whether it’s a dedicated home office, a bedroom corner or a dining room table, Crossett has one major tip: The less paper, the better. “We’re in 2021. People need to start developing the habit of not keeping papers around,” she insists. Consider apps, like CamScanner, that allow you to take a photo of a piece of paper and upload it as a PDF. That way, all your crucial documents are accessible and easy to find. If you need to retain hard copies of anything, Crossett recommends nesting boxes—bonus points if you find ones with a beautiful design.
03
RECLAIM THAT CLOSET
Tame your closet chaos by using uniform hangers—the homogeneity is surprisingly calming to the eye. “Take out all your clothes and look through them,” says Crossett. “My rule is, if you haven’t worn something in 12 months, you don’t need it.” Hanging your clothes by category also makes getting dressed in the morning hassle-free. “Do all the tops first, followed by pants, followed by dresses,” she says. To take it up a notch, try color coding too.
04
TAKE BACK YOUR FRIDGE
“It’s really important to have zones in your fridge,” Crossett says. Grab a label maker and mark spaces for dairy items, cold cuts, juices, fruits and vegetables. “When you have categories, everyone knows where things are supposed to go,” she explains. The organizer suggests using uniform plastic storage containers to take your organization game to the next level.