How To Do Holiday Decor But Make It Glam With Help From Home Goods

While you prepare to plan out your Thanksgiving spread, we’re already planning ways that we can make our abodes as cozy and colorful as possible ahead of the next, biggest holiday of the year: Christmas!

I had the chance to get into the holiday spirit a little early as Home Goods invited me to their Paramus, New Jersey location to see the rollout of their latest holiday decor and gifts. As I walked through the store, shades of reds, golds and greens, the scent of sugar cookie candles and the glimmer of sparkly, shiny, decorative things all around, I was automatically filled with a lot of cheer — and inspiration. While I love the traditional colors and adornments that we think of when Christmas comes to mind, you can do things differently to fit your unique tastes and personality — like choosing to go for glitz and glam. As I scanned the shelves, I realized that might come from trading in pine garland for metallic, shimmering bulbs, holding off on a knitted stocking for a blinged-out one covered in beads or sequins, and bringing some sass to your door wreath by getting one in…wait for it…white. Faux. Fur.

I saw all of these options and more in person and they are a refreshing way to bring about good holiday vibes. If you’d like more sparkle from your Christmas decor, here are a few options available at Home Goods (in store and online) that will be both statement pieces and bring plenty of cheer.