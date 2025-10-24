The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Early-Bird Tips For The Best Holiday Deals

Getty Images

The holiday season is upon us, and while it should be a time for joy and celebration, it can also bring stress and frustration, especially when it comes to travel. Flight delays caused by weather or technology issues, inflated ticket prices, and overbooked accommodations are all challenges many of us know too well. With proper planning, though, they don’t have to ruin your adventures.

Just like the streets and stores that will soon be filled with shoppers, you can expect booking sites and ticket counters to be just as hectic. So whether you’re looking for the best ways to save money during holiday travel or searching for the least crowded destinations for a family gathering, these tips will help you keep the season focused on what matters the most, without draining your wallet or your patience.

Set your travel budget early

Like all major expenses, travel needs a realistic budget. Before you head out for the holidays, consider every cost involved, such as flights, cancellation or rebooking fees, lodging, meals, transportation, activities, and gifts. According to a recent study completed by The Points Guy, airfare for Thanksgiving and Christmas has increased since 2024, with “domestic and international coach fares up over 6% and 7% respectively.”

Darla Bishop, DrPH, financial educator and author of How to Afford Everything and How to Afford College, recommends planning “five to six months ahead” to stay on track without sacrificing joy. “That window gives you time to compare prices, set alerts, and find flight times that actually work for your family before the rush drives costs up,” she says.

She also suggests breaking payments into smaller parts when possible. “From a financial wellness standpoint, early planning protects your budget and your peace. Booking in stages lets you spread out payments and avoid high-interest rates, so your holiday spending stays intentional rather than reactive.”

Plan and book ahead

If you haven’t already booked your holiday travel, now is the time. Booking early helps secure better prices and more options for flights, hotels, and rentals. Airfare is typically at its lowest two to three months before peak travel dates and rises quickly as the holidays get closer.

Bishop recommends using third-party booking platforms such as Google Flights, Skyscanner, Expedia, and Kayak to set up price alerts and compare prices. Many of these platforms also let you track rental car and accommodation prices, giving you a full picture of your travel expenses in one place.

Book directly with vendors

While third-party sites are great for tracking trends and comparing prices, travelers should be mindful of extra fees that can push them over budget.

Faye Tillery, founder of the HiSo Collective, a luxury travel concierge and global relocation company, encourages her clients to go straight to the source when booking. “Book accommodations directly,” she says. “Many hotels and villa rentals offer lower rates and perks when you skip the third-party platforms.”

Bishop echoes this advice, adding that direct booking offers more flexibility if last-minute changes or cancellations come up and allows travelers to earn or use loyalty points.

Leverage loyalty programs and points

Credit card rewards and loyalty points can turn everyday spending into meaningful travel savings.

“Do you have a Costco, Sam’s Club, AARP, or other membership? Now is the time to make those memberships work for you. These organizations negotiate member-only discounts and perks by leveraging their collective buying power. Depending on the membership, you can access lower prices, earn cash back or gift cards, and enjoy valuable extras. For example, Costco members often receive complimentary hotel breakfast, airport transfers, room upgrades, and waived fees for an additional driver on car rentals,” Bishop says.

She also recommends using points rather than saving them. “Points and miles lose value over time, so treat them like a coupon that’s meant to be used,” she says, later adding, “I use points as soon as possible and keep cash in the bank. Redemption rules and point values change often, so it’s smarter to enjoy the reward than risk losing value.”

Consider your travel days and times

While missing out on family time during Thanksgiving or Christmas isn’t ideal, traveling on the actual holiday can be much easier on your wallet. The days before and after major holidays are always the busiest, which drives up prices. CLEAR lists November 22 and 27, along with December 22 and 27, as the days with the highest airport traffic.

“Flying on the holiday itself, like Thanksgiving Day or Christmas morning, can save you hundreds and spare you the frustration of overbooked flights,” says Tillery.

She also recommends booking less conventional flight times, such as early mornings or late-night red-eyes. These off-peak options often come with lower prices, fewer delays, lighter airport crowds, and less competition for rental cars and accommodations.

Plan connections and transportation wisely

Whether you’re traveling by plane or car, planning for efficiency is one of the best ways to keep costs down. Check in the night before your flight, and give yourself plenty of time to get to the airport and through security. This helps you avoid missing your flight and paying costly rebooking fees. If you’re traveling with family, take advantage of family security or check-in lanes to make the process smoother.

Tillery recommends flying in and out of smaller, non-international airports when possible. An hour-long drive to a regional airport instead of a major international hub can lead to lower ticket prices and fewer fees. Tillery also advises her clients to skip overpacking and go with carry-on luggage to avoid unnecessary baggage fees or inconveniences if there are flight changes.

Bishop also suggests researching airport or hotel parking options with fixed rates and using free shuttles rather than ride-share services, which often increase prices during peak travel times.

Choose alternative destinations

Choosing less predictable destinations during the holiday season can help you save money, avoid crowds, and experience richer cultural moments.

For holidays that are primarily observed in the United States, Tillery encourages travelers to look beyond domestic trips. International travel during these times is often more affordable and less crowded. “Flights abroad are often cheaper than domestic ones during U.S. holiday periods because everyone is flying within the States,” she says. “For example, instead of paying top dollar to fly from Atlanta to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving, you could find a flight to Portugal, Mexico, or Dubai for the same or even less and enjoy your break without the stress of family drama, overcrowded terminals, or weather delays.”

She also emphasizes the value of exploring lesser-known destinations that offer cultural immersion and memorable experiences, such as Puerto Rico, rather than overbooked resorts and tourist traps like Bali.

No matter how carefully you plan, even the most prepared travelers can experience a few bumps along the way during the holidays. The unpredictability of travel can add tension to what should be a joyful season, but the best gift you can give yourself is the freedom to enjoy the moment.

At their core, the holidays aren’t about perfect itineraries; they’re about being with the people you love and making memories that outlast any travel hiccup. So pack your patience along with your passport and get ready to enjoy the season.