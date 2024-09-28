Hoda Kotb Announces Departure From The Today Show After 17 Years To Focus On Her Children

Getty

Television host Hoda Kotb made a shocking announcement on Sept. 26: She’s leaving The Today Show after almost two decades. Kotb, 60, announced the news via a letter to staff.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” the journalist wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

The long-time journalist explained her reasons for leaving adding,, “My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

The Today Show host isn’t departing just yet, fans will still see her on their television screens until early 2025. She will also continue working at NBC behind the scenes.

“Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart.”

Kotb co-anchors Today alongside Savannah Guthrie—the two made history as the first ever pair of female co-hosts of the show. Kotb also co-hosts Today’s fourth hour with Jenna Bush Hager.

“I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family, and you all will always be a part of mine,” Kotb concluded.

The children in question the host wants to spend more time with are Haley Joy, 7, who she adopted in 2017, and Hope Catherine, 4, who she adopted in 2019. After receiving a breast cancer diagnosis in 2007, Kotb was unable to conceive. Both daughters were adopted with her former fiancé Joel Schiffman.

It seems the renowned journalist has been preparing for this moment, considering she recently moved to a house in the suburbs so the girls could have more space and enjoy more traditional childhood adventures. She also explained that her daughters are excited to have their own space and to have fun items like individual beds, reading chairs, and bean bags.

“I want my kids to feel grass on their feet, and play in the yard, and ride bikes down the street, and run up and down the stairs,” she told PEOPLE during an interview about the move. “I just see that life for them in this perfect house in this beautiful little town where I know they’ll be able to blossom into beautiful, independent, strong women.”