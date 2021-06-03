Sephora Products With The Highest 5-Star Reviews

There’s no denying that Sephora, the most popular go-to beauty destination, has your beauty needs covered. From skincare, to nail care, to makeup and hair care, Sephora is THE place to stay pretty and prepped for all occasions.
We found highly rated items with 5-star reviews for every type of beauty girl. Most products have thousands of reviews, and others aren’t too far behind. Best of all, they all fit perfectly into any summer bag so you’ll be ready to tackle the season head-on.
01
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 PA+++
Get rid of fine lines, wrinkles, pores, and dullness with this oil-free sunscreen gel.
02
COOLA Full Spectrum 360 Face Sunscreen SPF 50
Help mitigate the effects of blue light, pollutants, and other annoying skin stressors. As a bonus, it’s also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and comes in recyclable packaging.
03
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
With over 15k five-star reviews, this retractable pencil offers precise detailing that’s great for creating hair-like strokes.
04
Beautyblender Pro
Use this pro beauty blender to seamlessly melt the concealer and foundation into the skin. The large, rounded surface area ensures a quick application, especially while on the go.
05
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Rihanna knew what she was doing when she created this iconic universal rose nude shade that never gets old. But, perfect shine aside, the peach-vanilla scent is incredibly yummy.