Let's Talk About Sex: Explore These Hidden Pleasure Zones On Your Body

Many of us learned about intimacy socially or through awkward sex education classes. Women, especially, weren’t taught that pleasure is your birthright and how to explore it in a curious and safe way. For that reason, some of us may gravitate to what’s familiar and what we’ve been taught when engaging in sexual activities. However, using the same methods to start the engine every time you’re ready to have sex can make intimacy feel boring.

One way out of the rut of dull sex is exploring hidden pleasure zones around your body. This practice, and dare I say adventure, is about curiosity, self-love, and giving yourself permission to experience pleasure in all its forms.

“It gets people out of the monotony of the regular,” says Mx. Lena Queen, LCSW, M. Ed., who is both a sex therapist and trauma-informed therapist. “I feel like a lot of times, people are still having sex and think of sex as they would in adolescence, and there hasn’t been room to grow unless you meet someone who is sexually expansive or erotically curious who allows you to move beyond your comfort zone to those growth edges of erotic expansion.”

Also known as erogenous zones, your body is full of untapped areas that can enhance pleasure and take intimacy with your partner up a notch. After speaking to a few sex experts, here are some areas of your body to consider next time you’re engaging in bedroom activities.

Elbows

Your elbows probably don’t get much love outside of being knocked around and lotioned. Consider having your sexual partner explore your inner elbows, in addition to the fronts and sides to experience fresh, new sensations.

That could look like gliding your fingers down them, kissing, licking, or gently biting those areas.

“Include different sensations, different fabrics, different temperatures,” recommends Jamilah Mapp, a government-accredited sexologist and co-host of the popular podcast Good Moms Bad Choices. “Just arouse all of the senses, whether it be with a feather on those areas where there’s a lot of nerve endings, whether it be with ice, [or] whether it be just with breath.”

Wrists

Wrists serve a purpose far beyond just jewelry and completing functional tasks throughout the day. They’re also a pleasure point since they contain multiple nerve endings, according to Joy Berkheimer, LFMT, therapist and sexologist. She says the wrists are “rich with sensation and vulnerability.”

“Stimulating these zones can activate the brain’s touch centers, releasing oxytocin–the bonding hormone–fostering trust, intimacy, and feelings of safety,” she explains. “When we consciously engage these areas through gentle touch or mindful connection, we strengthen our sense of confidence and deepen our capacity for sensuality and authentic connection.”

In Berkheimer’s erotic embodiment classes designed for women of color, they use rope as a tool for pleasure, affirmation, and intention. It can be wrapped around your wrists or palms to create a quick sensual sensation, she explains.

“Rope becomes more than just a tool, and it loses its power as a weapon, especially in our community,” she says. “Even in our sensual exploration, we get to take our power back and allow rope to be reclaimed, a symbol of our strength, connection, and the power to ignite pleasure on our terms.”

Feet

Sometimes feet are synonymous with sexual fetishes, but you don’t have to be a foot lover to gain pleasure from them. Packed with nerve endings, the soles and toes respond to touch, massage, or even gentle nibbling. Adding oils or a warm soak can increase sensitivity and make the experience both soothing and arousing.

Anterior Vaginal Wall

The anterior wall, which is home to the famed G-spot, is sometimes discussed but perhaps not explored enough. Try varied touch, slow circles, tapping, or steady pressure when engaging with that part of the body to reveal new layers of pleasure. You may find your orgasms are intensified when combined with clitoral stimulation, considering this area connects to internal tissue that swells during arousal.

Lower Back and Sacrum

The term “send shivers down your spine” is an idiom, but it can also be a literal experience, sexually. Consider guiding your partner to your lower back and sacrum next time you’re being intimate, and pay attention to how that feels for you.

“The lower back and sacrum are not only deeply sensual zones but also the epicenter of our core energy, holding our primal power, creativity, and sense of stability,” says Berkheimer.

If you need ideas of how to engage with this part of the body, try gentle, slow touches, she adds.

“A slow, grounding touch, like deliberate sweeps of the hands or fingertips along the lower spine and sacrum, combined with warm oils or soothing massage techniques, invites relaxation, openness, and energetic awakening,” Berkheimer adds.

Not only can this enhance your pleasure–it can also facilitate a deeper connection to your power and confidence, heighten sensuality, and help you feel more rooted in your divine feminine power.

Behind the Knees

The back of the knee is a surprisingly erotic spot, sensitive to light touch and teasing. You can experiment with kissing, gentle bites, or running a feather or cool object across the area to heighten sensation. Since the skin behind your knees is thin and delicate, this zone responds quickly to even subtle stimulation.

Perineum

The perineum, located between the genitals and anus, is a powerhouse of nerve endings. Gentle touch, massage, or even firm pressure can unlock waves of sensation. For those with prostates, perineal stimulation can also indirectly create deep arousal and enhance orgasm.

The Mind

Did you know your brain was your biggest erogenous zone? Queen says it’s one of the most underexplored areas. She says the conscious awareness of oneself makes the brain the mind, and it can be a powerful portal to experiencing pleasure.

“The underexplored area is really the self. Where does one feel consensually sexually aroused?” Queen asks.

It may take some mindfulness to notice what pulls you in the most during sex and also what holds you back. This practice of mindfulness can be especially significant for individuals who have experienced sexual trauma, she notes. Their minds may be barriers to experiencing pleasure due to triggers and unhealed trauma. In that case, therapy may be a way to unpack and heal.

In terms of ways you can engage your mind sexually, fantasies, erotic storytelling, or mindful practices like breathwork can increase arousal and deepen self-awareness.

The A-Spot

Deeper than the G-spot, the A-spot (anterior fornix erogenous zone) is located near the cervix along the vaginal wall. When stimulated, it can increase lubrication and trigger deep pleasure.

Gentle pressure with fingers or toys designed for curved reach can help awaken this zone.

Armpits

Often overlooked and also categorized with fetishism (also known as axilism), armpits are sensitive to both light and firm touch. Some people enjoy gentle licking or kissing here, while others respond to massage-like pressure. This area combines vulnerability with sensory richness, making it an exciting spot for those open to playful exploration.