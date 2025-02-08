HGTV

Home renovation and interior design enthusiasts may be excited that HGTV Love It or List It is back with a new season. Even more exciting, Page Turner, a real estate expert, flipper, and designer, will join the coming season as a designer.

“HGTV fans first came to love Page Turner on Flip or Flop Nashville and Fix My Flip and were introduced to her competitive side in two seasons of Rock the Block,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Her extensive background in real estate and design will be a superpower as she enters into this celebrated real estate rivalry. We cannot wait to watch her give David a run for his money.”

In the hour-long episodes, Turner goes head-to-head with the real estate agent, David Visentin. Although the two are going head-to-head, they have a similar goal of helping homeowners achieve their goals. During each episode, viewers will watch firsthand as Turner uses her skills to transform properties and David uses his wits to find homes that meet client needs.

The renovation expert also shared the news of her upcoming HGTV gig with fans via her Instagram page.

“OMGGGGG!! Family Family Family!! I can FINALLY share that …… I’m baccckk!! I’m so grateful! Thank you GOD!!” the caption began.

“#LoveItOrListIt is back this summer with a new star! ⭐Please welcome Page Turner, known for her competitive spirit and amazing renovations, as she takes on the role of designer against iconic real estate agent David Visentin 🏡🤑”

The new season is set to launch in the summer of 2025, but fans can use that time to rewatch previous episodes. Love It or List It is streaming on Max® and Discovery+. Fans can also keep up with the latest news on #LoveItOrListIt at HGTV.com and via @HGTV on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok , and Threads.