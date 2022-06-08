How HGTV Star + Celeb Designer Breegan Jane Turned Her Keen Eye For Fashion Into A Career Predicting The Hottest Decor Trends

Interior designer, HGTV host and lifestyle expert Breegan Jane brings her dynamic, inspiring style to every project she touches. Her resume boasts enterprises that span the gamut, from custom designing personal creative music studios to managing international real estate projects with full staff.

Whether hosting series like The House My Wedding Bought or HGTV’s Dream Home, or bringing her signature attainable and affordable luxury to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on HGTV, Breegan is known as the HOME maker for her empowering approach, where all of her talents help her audiences create a home.

But it doesn’t end there. Not only is Jane an incredible designer, she’s also the mother of two stunning little boys. In this interview with ESSENCE, Jane talks her partnership with Marshalls and T.J.Maxx, her experience as an interior designer, juggling motherhood and her expert tips for revamping outdoor spaces this summer.

What first caught your eye for interior design?

I’ve always been a creative person, but it was perhaps when I owned my retail store as a teen. That’s when I realized my love for designing window displays surpassed that of designing clothing. The spark was ignited, and there was no turning back.

How did your creative outlets change and evolve over the years?

As a kid, I had several creative outlets that my parents supported. Acting in commercials allowed me to get my foot in the entertainment industry, and that eventually led to the retail store as I got a little older. I eventually sold the store and furthered my education in the creative arts. That led to working with a prestigious yacht manufacturer staging luxury interiors of superyachts. Soon after, I started receiving offers to design luxury interiors for celebrity clients, and that led to designing more commercial and residential properties. My design expertise caught the eye of several networks, and that brought me back to my acting and hosting roots as a kid. All of the experiences worked together to create the amazing, multifaceted career I have now.

Interior designer, HGTV host and lifestyle expert — your resume is extremely impressive and now you’ve teamed up with T.J.Maxx and Marshalls. It seems as though you bring your inspiring style to every project you touch. What’s one project that you feel most proud of, and why?

I’m really proud of my work with UNICA, a 41,000-square-foot modern Spanish villa in Bel Air, California. I was able to exercise full creative control over some of the most frequented areas in the home: the 21 bathrooms. Designing each space was a joy and a challenge. I traveled to Italy to personally source and select stone for this project. I custom-designed a marble tub that was cut from a single block of stone, as well as marble sinks that can be found in the master bathroom. The project required a completely hands-on approach. Every detail was scrutinized and executed with great precision, and I’m so proud of the final results. They’re simply stunning!

The biggest title of all, mom. How do you balance all of these roles, and also balance the day-to-day of motherhood?

I don’t! Or rather, my idea of balance differs greatly from what others might expect. I’m a maximalist and I do everything 100%. Instead of balancing time between tasks, I might work on a design project until 4 am and get up at 7 am. When I’m with my kids, I shut off the phone and computer, and tune out the world so I can be completely present with them. I devote the whole of my time and energy to whatever I’m doing, and that seems to work for me.

What would be your dream project to work on?

I would really love to design a hotel. I absolutely love the idea of designing a space that would be used and visited by so many people and cultures from around the world. There’s something about the challenge of designing a space that has to appeal and feel like home to a variety of people that really excites me.

What are some of your favorite interior trends?

Maximalism is the way to go this summer. I’m all about bold, funky prints and bright colors! I really leaned into a warm, coastal feel for my outdoor space and utilized a lot of burnt oranges and yellow and gold tones.

I also love the idea of taking the indoors outside. Pulling elements you’d traditionally find in a living room like lighting fixtures and fireplaces can really transform your outdoor space! Some of my favorite pieces I used in my backyard were the LED lanterns. They add amazing mood lighting at night and were only $16.99!

As more and more people have permanently evolved to a WFH or hybrid work environment, what are some of your design hacks for a productive workspace?

A clutter-free environment is key to helping me stay productive when I’m working from home. I’m obsessed with baskets. I have two boys, so I keep baskets all over my house to store games, toys, clothes…you name it! They’re so stylish but also one of the most functional pieces you can buy. T.J.Maxx and Marshalls have an amazing selection in all different sizes and at really great prices, so I stocked up and keep them in every room!

What are some easy tips and tricks and décor must-haves for summer entertaining that won’t break the bank?

Accent pieces like throw pillows are an inexpensive way to make a space to liven up a space and add some personality. All the ones I used in my space were under $20 and add so much texture and dimension to my outdoor oasis! Faux plants are another easy way to freshen up your outdoor area, and you can find really affordable ones at T.J.Maxx and Marshalls to swap in and out throughout the summer.