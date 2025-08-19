Here's How To Do A Self-Care Staycation This August 

Getty

If your body has been whispering—or maybe even yelling—that it needs a break, it might be time for a staycation. There is no better time than now–summer’s winding down, and your body, mind, and spirit deserve some softness as you ease into fall. The beauty of a staycation is that you don’t need to spend copious amounts of money, wait in TSA lines, or spend hours planning to make it happen. You can create the reset you need right where you are, with what you have.

If you’re unsure about how to get started with planning your staycation, here are a few tips that can help you inch closer to the break you deserve.

1. Set an Intention

Self-care encompasses a wide range of activities, practices, and rituals, so begin by setting your intention for your time off. Is this a time when you want to detox? Focus on feeding yourself spiritually? Throw caution to the wind and have fun? Or just rest in your energy without being needed by anyone. Consider the goal of your staycation and then curate an experience that aligns with it.

2. Choose Your Location

Every good getaway starts with the perfect location—even if you’re staying close to home. Decide whether you want your staycation to take place in your own space or somewhere nearby. Maybe you transform your apartment into a mini wellness retreat, book a night at a boutique hotel for fresh scenery, or rent an Airbnb across town with a pool or garden.

Choosing a new location, even if it’s just a stone’s throw away, can help you disconnect from your daily routine and slip into relaxation mode more quickly. Wherever you land, make sure it feels like an intentional escape. If you decide to have a staycation at home with your family, consider ways to get them out of the house for a day or two.

3. Send Out a “Do Not Disturb” Notice

Boundaries are part of self-care. Let your family and friends know this weekend is all about you. That means unless fires that only you can put out are blazing, nobody should be contacting you. Mute those group chats, set your away message, and permit yourself to unplug. Resist the knee-jerk temptation to check emails while you’re resting, as the goal is to switch off from your typical daily stressors completely.

4. Indulge Your Taste Buds

Staycations are prime time for food joy. Try that new recipe you’ve been bookmarking for months or order from a local Black-owned restaurant. Pro tip: make a “vacation menu” for the weekend, complete with your favorite cocktails (or mocktails) and snacks you don’t usually buy. If you’re like most adults who are sick of thinking about what to make for dinner, takeout, a fancy restaurant, or even catered meals may be the way to go.

5. Pamper From Head to Toe

Physical relaxation is crucial for your nervous system and can enhance both your physical and mental well-being. Try to bake in time to pamper yourself, whether it’s through a DIY spa experience or a trip to a local spa. An alternative to spa treatments is to focus on simple (and free) things like curating a soothing playlist, taking a few minutes out of your day to do deep breathing, or signing up for a yoga class. And remember: this is not the time to fill your day with self-care activities. Instead, move slowly, do less, and savor the rituals. If not, you could end up needing a vacation from your staycation.

6. Pour Into Your Passions

Self-care isn’t just about rest; it’s also about joy. Pull out that book you’ve been meaning to read, journal your intentions for the fall, or dive into a hobby that lights you up. Your staycation should leave you feeling nourished and re-inspired. This is a chance to make your inner child happy by doing things that light up your soul, be it painting, reading comics, Disney movie marathons, writing, or anything else. It may also help to focus on a single passion versus creating a laundry list of things to do.

7. Add a Little Adventure

Even though you’re staying close to home, sprinkle in mini-adventures. Visit a local art exhibit, take a nature walk, or explore a neighborhood you’ve never been to before. Sometimes the best discoveries are right in our backyard and only require us to say ‘yes.’