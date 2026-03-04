Her Fantasy Box Founder Kayla Rowe On Community, TikTok And Faith Making Her Brand A Nine-Figure Success: ‘I Come From Nothing’

Courtesy of Kayla Rowe

On any given weekday, Kayla Rowe is toggling between meetings with her hand-selected “shark” team, approving new formulas, and checking the thousands of Her Fantasy Box orders leaving her fulfillment center. Her plant-based feminine care brand, amplified by TikTok creators, an app, and co-signs from stars like Cardi B and Kehlani, has become a movement for women who want honest, stigma-free conversations about their bodies.​

But it wasn’t until last summer at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, when Her Fantasy Box’s pink booth drew wraparound lines and sold out 20,000 units, that Rowe realized just how deeply her work was resonating. “I didn’t understand the magnitude of this brand until that moment,” she says. “It was a full-circle realization that we aren’t just selling products; we are touching people’s lives.”​

Her Fantasy Box has already crossed the nine-figure mark in lifetime revenue, with 2025 marking its strongest year yet, driven less by traditional advertising and more by community and word of mouth. Today, it stands as one of the leading feminine wellness brands on both TikTok Shop and Amazon. ​

Turning pain into purpose

The beginning of Her Fantasy Box wasn’t a boardroom strategy session; it was born from heartbreak. Rowe launched the brand after suffering a pregnancy loss at five months, a traumatic experience that exposed how alone many can feel when navigating these experiences.​

“It opened my eyes to how unsupported women are,” Rowe says. “I created this brand to be that support system, products that you can trust, without the stigma.” Soon after her loss, Rowe became pregnant again and was considered high-risk, which meant spending most of her time at home. While many might have paused, Rowe used those months to research manufacturers, meet with suppliers, and partner with a pharmacist to formulate products that bridged the gap between clinical efficacy and everyday accessibility.​

Courtesy of Kayla Rowe

The “homegirl” strategy

If you’ve scrolled past a Her Fantasy Box video on TikTok, you know the vibe is distinct: funny, authentic, and completely uninterested in shaming women into buying feminine care. “I didn’t want to be that brand where it’s like, ‘Ew, you stink? Are you dirty?’” Rowe explains. “I wanted women to feel confident.”​

That “homegirl” tone, paired with an early bet on TikTok Shop, helped the brand explode online. Rowe and her co-founder, who is also her fiancé, JR Polycarpe, leaned into affiliate marketing, letting real customers share unfiltered reviews and skits that showed how the products fit into their everyday routines.

Behind those playful videos is a tight-run operation that Rowe leads with quiet intensity. “If I were doing this alone, we would not be this big,” she says, emphasizing the importance of her hand-selected team. A fulfillment crew handles packing and shipping, another group oversees media and marketing, and Rowe focuses on innovation and leading team meetings that set the vision. “Everyone on my team is a ‘shark,’” she says. “They deserve to be here, and they help the growth you see.”​

Her next move is to deepen the brand’s credibility without losing its relatability. To do that, Rowe recently established a medical advisory board comprising two doctors and a nurse practitioner, who will appear in Her Fantasy Box content. She’s also launched community programming to help educate customers about their bodies and how to use the products safely.​

Rowe and Polycarpe, courtesy of Kayla Rowe

Faith as a foundation

Rowe is unapologetic about the spiritual engine driving Her Fantasy Box. She describes her journey, from growing up in poverty to leading a multimillion-dollar brand, as a testament to God’s plan. “I come from nothing,” she says. “Where I am right now sounds impossible. It sounds like a dream. But I started, and I kept going.”​

Her faith shows up not just in her captions, but in the brand’s infrastructure. The Her Fantasy Box app doesn’t just send order updates; it delivers daily motivational notifications and prayers to keep women grounded and encouraged. “Some people like to separate religion from business, which I totally understand,” she says. “But I don’t want to leave God out. When the hard times come, if the money isn’t there, you have to have a passion for it. You have to know you’re called to do this.”​

For all the virality, sold-out activations, and celebrity shoutouts, Rowe is quick to remind aspiring founders that Her Fantasy Box didn’t materialize overnight. “You don’t see the failures it took for people to get to success, and you don’t see how many years people put in,” she says.​

Her advice to the woman sitting on an idea is simple but firm: start, even if it’s messy. “At some point, your idea has to come out of your brain and into real life,” Rowe says. “Write down the first steps to bring it to life and just knock them off the list.”