Seal And Heidi Klum’s Son, Henry, Made His Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week

Heidi Klum and Seal’s 19-year-old son, Henry Samuel, is following in their entertainment footsteps.

On January 28th, Samuel made his runway debut at the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 Show during Paris Fashion Week, opening the presentation. The Project Runway host was so proud of her son’s big moment and decided to gush about him in a sweet Instagram post on Jan. 28, featuring a video of him storming the catwalk in an all-black suit with a cutout in the back. “So proud of you, Henry,” the 51-year-old wrote. “Opening the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Show in Paris @henrysamle @lena_erziak.”

Although it was his first time walking in a fashion, he had pro tips for strutting on the runway. “For walking the runway,” he said during an interview with Vogue Germany, “I guess not being like the turtle and keeping my posture up and straightening my back. And looking forward.”

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel was born in Los Angeles on Sep. 12, 2005, and is the former couple’s second child. Klum spoke to PEOPLE about the newest addition to her family shortly after his birth.

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel poses backstage prior to the Lena Erziak Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel le Marois on January 28, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

“Everyone who sees him says, ‘Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.’ And I’m like, ‘He has nothing of me? C’mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.’ And they’re like, ‘No, sorry, he looks just like his father,’ ” she said of her son at the time.

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Klum also spoke about Henry’s unique fashion sense and keen eye for fashion in 2011. “He lives in his own world,” she said. “We went to dinner all dressed properly [and Henry wore dinosaur slippers]. You can barely walk in those things, but for him, it’s not weird at all.”

We’re looking forward to watching Henry tear up the runway in the future.