Watch Oprah and Prince Harry Open Up About Their Mental Health Journeys In New Series

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry have teamed up for an emotional new series on mental health.

For this special docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, which premieres on Apple TV+ on May 21, Winfrey and Prince Harry are exploring mental health and emotional well-being across the globe through deeply personal storytelling, including sharing their own personal mental health struggles.

“All over the world people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says in the series. “With that stigma, and being labeled an ‘other’, Being able to say, ‘This is what happened what happened to me,’ is crucial,” she continues.

The issue is deeply personal for both The Prince and Winfrey. Prince Harry has been very vocal over the years about his personal struggles with mental health after the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana in 1997 while Winfrey has also spoken out about how difficult it can be to watch loved one struggle with mental health.

As co-creators and executive producers on this one-of-a-kind project, Winfrey and Prince Harry joined forces to shed more light on the diversity and range within our mental health journeys and the series will feature journeys from everyday people and from high profile guests, like Lady Gaga, NBA’s San Antonio Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan and actress and producer Glenn Close.

Winfrey and Prince Harry partnered with 14 accredited and respected mental health professionals and organizations from around the world to bring this series to life and to help continue a necessary global conversation around mental health treatment beyond age, race and socioeconomic status.