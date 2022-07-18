Self Care Empowerment

Step onto the Wealth & Power stage at ESSENCE FEST with actress,

producer, New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur, La La

Anthony and family physician and health expert, Dr. Jennifer Caudle.

Watch this important discussion that centers around the importance of self-care. La La and Dr. Jen speak about being aware of your body and the

signals it is trying to tell you—and how listening to your body can really be a life saver for you and those you love. Plus, Dr. Jen breaks down pain

relievers and the effects they can have on your body.