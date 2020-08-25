If there’s one thing us women can appreciate about Tia Mowry-Hardrict, it’s her ability to keep it real about the everyday struggles we go through.

Wearing cut off denim shorts and a gray turtleneck, the actress took a classic mirror selfie showing off her slim and trim figure. In the caption, she explains that she’s lost a whopping 68 pounds since giving birth to her two-year-old daughter Cairo. “I’m very proud that I did it my way and in my time,” says Mowry-Hardrict. “I didn’t feel rushed to snap back. I enjoyed breastfeeding and spending quality time with Cairo and my son Cree.

Sharing a bit of encouragement for other women frustrated with the postpartum weight loss journey, the mom of two advises new moms not to put unnecessary pressure on themselves to immediately snap back to their pre-baby weight. “To all the women who are feeling pressured after birth, do you! Do what makes YOU proud and do it in YOUR time. Not anyone else’s.”

The Family Reunion actress isn’t new to taking us along on her postpartum journey. In an October 2019 post, she transparently spoke about what the changes her body went through during and after pregnancy, and how she learned to trust the process.

“I intentionally documented my journey and became vulnerable to show #women that it’s okay to go at your own pace, it is okay to love yourself no matter where you are in your journey,” she continues. “Do not fold to societal pressures. After hard work with just diet and exercise, today I’m closer to my goal. Do I have loose skin and stretch marks? YES. Guess what?? I LOVE all me and I want you to love all of you too.”

Judging by these two beautiful kids she gets to call her own, we can safely assume all the ups and downs were worth it.