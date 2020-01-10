Target’s New Size Inclusive Activewear Brand Launches This Month

Move over Nike — there’s a new size inclusive activewear brand that’s about to hit the market.

Target’s new activewear brand, All In Motion, launches online January 17 and in stores on January 24 — and not only does the line feature sizing up to 4X for women, but you’ll also see women that actually look like you when you pass by the mannequins in store.

“This is a brand that was created for everyone,” said Jill Sando, Target’s senior vice president and general merchandise manager of apparel, accessories and home. “Regardless of your style, your athletic level and wherever you are at in your fitness journey, this will feel like a brand that was built for you.”

And this is a full collection, honey. All In Motion includes tops, shorts, pants, leggings, sports bras, swimwear, light outerwear, yoga mats, stability balls, hand weights and more ranging from $3.99 to $69.99. So you’ll be cute and stylish when you hit the gym.

“People want quality, they want comfort, they want fit and they want it all at a great price,” Sando said. “They want things that encourage their healthy habits and build confidence. That’s what this brand delivers on.”

As if you needed an excuse to go to Target, now you officially have one.



Share :