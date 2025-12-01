Staying in Rhythm: Supporting Your Joy, Your Health, and Each Other

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Many of us have come from a long line of caregivers, culture-keepers, and

community builders. That legacy shows up in everyday moments—the meals we cook, the stories we pass down, and the way we care for each other without needing to be asked. It’s how we move with intention, with heart, and with a deep understanding that our well-being is connected.



Today, that same spirit of care can keep you informed and empowered—

especially when it comes to your health. COVID-19 may not dominate headlines like it once did, but it still impacts our communities, particularly for people living with certain chronic conditions or caring for someone who is.



Being ready means being equipped—with knowledge, access to resources, and

the confidence to act quickly if symptoms arise. Because when you prioritize your health, you’re protecting more than yourself—you’re preserving the lives, stories, and connections that matter most.

The Realities We’re Facing

Many people are living with conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart disease, or depression—some openly, some quietly. These conditions not only impact how they feel and navigate day to day, but can also make the body more vulnerable, increasing the risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19. That’s why being proactive—getting informed, tested, and treated—matters.



And the numbers reflect that. Around 75% of adults in the U.S. have at least one risk factor for severe COVID-19.1 That means the conversation around risk isn’t about someone else—it’s about you, your families, and your loved ones.



The more you understand these risks, the more you can advocate for your health—because knowing what you’re up against is the first step to staying informed.



Action Is Everything

If you start feeling off—body aches, congestion, fatigue—and test positive for

COVID-19, don’t wait it out. Call your healthcare provider right away, especially if you live with a chronic condition, or are age 50 or older. Some oral prescription treatment options need to be started within a few days of symptoms.



Knowing your options ahead of time—like the availability of COVID-19 treatments—can help you act fast and confidently when it matters most.



Access Is Power

Let’s be honest: the Black community has dealt with generations of mistrust in healthcare, and that’s not without reason. But that can’t stop you from seeking what you deserve—respectful, informed, and culturally competent care.



There are oral prescription treatment options available for COVID-19. If you

haven’t heard much about them, you’re not alone. Let’s keep the conversation

going—sharing information, staying connected, and turning to reliable sources like wetalkwerise.com to stay updated.



Closing the Gap—Together

As of 2023, COVID-19 has continued to disproportionately affect Black Americans—not just in infection rates, but in outcomes.2



Your voice matters, especially when meeting a new doctor. Share what you know about your medications and your past experiences. If you have concerns, raise them. Asking the hard questions isn’t just okay—it’s essential. These conversations can change your care. Your advocacy is your power.



Everyday Moments, Everyday Readiness

The moments that matter—catching up with a friend, checking in on a neighbor, caring for a parent—aren’t tied to a season. They’re part of how you live, how you love, and how you show up for each other. Let’s have more of those moments.



If you test positive for COVID-19—or if someone close to you does—don’t wait. Reach out to a trusted healthcare provider to learn what treatment options are available. And if you’re unsure where to begin, start with wetalkwerise.com.



You’ll find tools, resources, and answers you can trust—and share with your community.



When you take care of yourself, you’re not just protecting your health—you’re showing up for the people who count on you. Because caring for our health isn’tjust about getting by—it’s how we show up for life, every day.



