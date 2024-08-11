From Self-Funding To Viral Fame: The Impact of Black Creators On This Fitness Brand’s Journey

A young woman drinking a protein shake after exercise. The shake is in a sports bottle.

There are health and wellness brands, and then there’s EHP Labs.

As a leading supplements company, the brand, most notably recognized for their flagship product OxyShred, has experienced a remarkable growth trajectory. In an era where countless health and fitness brands compete for attention, their success is nothing short of extraordinary.

But their viral success didn’t happen overnight. A significant part of it can be attributed to their popularity among Black influencers and fitness enthusiasts, a community where health and wellness have become increasingly pivotal. The brand has strategically engaged with Black creators, making OxyShred not just a product but a cultural touchstone in the Black fitness community.

OxyShred’s appeal among Black women is particularly noteworthy. In a space where representation often falls short, the brand has made a concerted effort to include Black women in its marketing and influencer partnerships. This has turned OxyShred into a staple for many Black women who are prioritizing their health and wellness, providing a sense of belonging and visibility in the fitness world.

To understand why OxyShred’s products are so effective, it’s important to look at the science behind the ingredients. Protein powders, a staple in the fitness world, aid in muscle recovery and growth. According to a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition, protein supplementation significantly increases muscle strength and mass during prolonged resistance-type exercise training in healthy adults.

Creatine, another key ingredient in OxyShred’s lineup, has been extensively studied and is one of the most effective supplements for improving strength and high-intensity exercise performance. Research published in the Journal of Sports Science & Medicine found that creatine supplementation increases muscle mass and improves performance in strength and power exercises.

Moreover, fat burners like the OxyShred Thermogenic Fat Burner have been shown to enhance metabolic rate, increase energy expenditure, and promote fat loss. The ingredients in OxyShred are specifically formulated to boost energy levels, suppress appetite, and enhance mood, making it easier for users to stick to their fitness goals.

Influencers like Niana Williams and Taliyah Joelle have been vocal about their love for OxyShred products, sharing their experiences with hundreds of thousands of followers. These endorsements have not only boosted OxyShred’s visibility but have also built a sense of trust and authenticity around the brand, especially within the Black community.

What makes this brand even more remarkable is that its rise to prominence was self-funded, a rarity in a market saturated with venture-backed startups. Founded in 2013, OxyShred quickly gained a loyal following, and today, it’s not just a name in the fitness industry—it’s a movement.

From earning $3.5 million in its first year to hitting $125 million in revenue by 2023, the brand’s success story is one for the books. Their five-year growth is a testament to the power of strategic marketing, product efficacy, and a dedicated customer base. But how did OxyShred go from being a small startup to a viral sensation without outside funding? The answer lies in their commitment to quality, community, and a deep understanding of their audience.

Izhar Basha, founder of EHP Labs, brought legal smarts and a heartfelt mantra to EHPlabs: “Let’s make things better by making better things.” His commitment to building a brand that resonates with and supports Black creators has been integral to their success.

At the heart of OxyShred’s success is its product line, which includes fat burners, protein powders, and creatine supplements. Each product is designed to help users achieve their fitness goals, whether it’s shedding fat, building muscle, or increasing energy levels. What really sets OxyShred apart is the brand’s commitment to using high-quality ingredients that deliver real results.

For example, their flagship product, the OxyShred Thermogenic Fat Burner, is more than just a fat burner. It’s a comprehensive energy booster that helps with mental focus and mood enhancement, making it a favorite among fitness enthusiasts who need an extra push to power through their workouts.

As OxyShred looks to the future, the brand shows no signs of slowing down. With a five-year growth trajectory that has been nothing short of exponential, the company is poised to continue its upward trend. Their focus remains on developing innovative products that meet the needs of their growing customer base while staying true to their mission of promoting health and wellness.

OxyShred’s journey is a testament to what can be achieved with a great product, a clear vision, and the courage to go against the grain. By staying self-funded and deeply engaging with Black creators, the brand has tapped into one of the largest consumer markets in the world.