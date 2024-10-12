The One-Stop Self-Care Solution For Busy Professionals: My Restore Hyper Wellness Experience

African American woman at the spa getting a rejuvenation treatment on her neck using ultrasound and light therapy

When was the last time you truly unplugged from work and invested in your well-being? For me, it had been far too long.

As an editor (who moonlights as an entrepreneur), my weekdays are a blur of writing blocks, press events, deadlines and meetings, leaving little room for self-care. So when a rare free Saturday presented itself, I decided to break my usual weekend catch-up routine and treat myself to a day at Restore Hyper Wellness. Little did I know, this decision would have me rethink my approach to balancing career and personal health (and also make me want to sign up for a membership so this would be an ongoing love affair!).

Restore Hyper Wellness isn’t your average spa. With locations across the country, it’s a one-stop destination for busy professionals seeking comprehensive self-care. As I walked through the doors that morning, I felt a weight lift off my shoulders. The clean, modern aesthetic and welcoming staff immediately put me at ease — they’d recently opened so it was all brand spanking new, which I loved — and it was a welcome change from my usual weekend stress of working out and trying to run as many errands as possible before the week starts all over again.

My self-care journey began with a hydrafacial. As someone who spends hours staring at screens, my skin was in desperate need of some TLC. The hydrafacial, a multi-step treatment that cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates the skin, was exactly what I needed. The esthetician’s expert touch and the advanced technology left my face feeling deeply cleansed, refreshed, and rejuvenated. But the real game-changer? The conversation we had about incorporating simple skincare routines into my busy lifestyle. It was a reminder that self-care doesn’t always require a full day off—sometimes, it’s about finding those small moments in our daily lives.

Next up was the red light therapy session. I’ll admit, I was skeptical at first. How could sitting in a room with red lights make a difference? But as I relaxed in the warm glow, I felt the tension in my muscles start to melt away. The therapist explained the benefits: improved skin health, reduced inflammation, and even potential mood-boosting effects. As someone who’s constantly on the go, the idea of a treatment that could work on multiple levels was incredibly appealing.

While I didn’t have time to try everything during my visit, I was impressed by the range of services Restore Hyper Wellness offers. Their infrared sauna promises to help with detoxification and muscle recovery – perfect for those of us who carry tension from long hours at the desk. They also offer cryotherapy for reducing inflammation and boosting metabolism, compression therapy to improve circulation (a godsend for frequent travelers), and IV drip therapy for quick hydration and nutrient boosts. For the data-driven professionals among us, they even provide biomarker assessments to help you track your wellness journey. It’s like having a comprehensive wellness toolkit at your fingertips, designed to address the specific needs of busy, high-performing individuals.

What struck me most about my experience at Restore Hyper Wellness was how tailored it felt to the needs of busy professionals. The staff understood the value of my time and ensured that each treatment was efficient yet effective, and they had plenty of onboarding specials that tempted me to find more time to add this as an ongoing practice.

As I left Restore Hyper Wellness that afternoon, I felt a renewed sense of energy and focus. It wasn’t just about the physical benefits of the treatments—though those were certainly noticeable (I mean my skin was literally glowing). It was about taking the time to invest in myself, to step away from the constant demands of my career and remember the importance of balance.

For professionals who often put self-care on the back burner, Restore Hyper Wellness offers a convenient and comprehensive solution. With locations nationwide, it’s accessible even for those of us with packed schedules and frequent travel. And the range of services means you can customize your experience to your specific needs, whether that’s stress relief, skin care, or overall wellness.

As someone who often writes about money, careers and entrepreneurship as it relates to Black professionals, I often talk about the need for investing in professional development. But my weekend of wellness reminded me of an equally important investment: the one we make in our personal well-being. It’s not just about feeling good in the moment—though that’s certainly a perk. It’s about maintaining the energy, focus, and resilience we need to excel in our careers and personal lives.