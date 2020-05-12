Oprah Winfrey to Host Virtual “Your Life in Focus” Wellness Tour

Oprah knew we all needed a bit of healing, so she’s bringing back her “Your Life in Focus” tour to give us the group hug we all need — virtually.

“Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward” is a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined), which began earlier this year. The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 a.m. EDT on Saturdays from May 16 through June 6.

“In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Oprah Winfrey said a statement released by WW. “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”

Her in person tour included one-on-one conversations with Michelle Obama, Tracee Elliss Ross, Dwayne Johnson and others, so we can only imagine who she’ll be bringing into our living rooms week after week.

The four-week virtual experiences will be broken down each week by themes: Focus, Connect, Adapt and Commit. Winfrey will tackle topics like self-care during the pandemic, connecting in relationships while social distancing, committing to a healthy lifestyle and more.

Viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah or watch the livestream on Oprah’s Facebook channel and WW’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

