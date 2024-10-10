Trae Young And Iman Shumpert Talk Mental Health In Invisible Game, A New Unscripted Series From UNINTERRUPTED

Getty

It’s that time of the year again when we elucidate mental health and facilitate discussions about how to manage it. The Jed Foundation (JED), a non-profit focused on improving teen mental health, and UNINTERRUPTED, an award-winning athlete storytelling brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, are taking the lead by launching a four-part YouTube video series. The new work comprises intergenerational conversations with renowned athletes about life, mental health, and staying on top of their game.

“UNINTERRUPTED believes in the power of authentic and culturally relevant storytelling – even around the toughest topics,” said Ricardo Viramontes, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, UNINTERRUPTED. “We are honored to partner with The Jed Foundation on INVISIBLE GAME, a series that highlights the mental health journeys of athletes while encouraging young people to process and prioritize theirs.”

Some of the heavy hitters in the four-part series include NBA veteran Jason Richardson and his son, Jase, who happens to be a Michigan State University basketball player; rapper Percy “Master P” Miller and his son, Mercy, a University of Houston basketball player; NBA star Trae Young and former collegiate football player and strength trainer Travelle Gaines; and former NBA player Iman Shumpert and Team U.S.A. gymnast Fred Richard.

The series aims to normalize conversations around athlete mental health and the brave act of seeking help when life becomes overwhelming. Beyond athletes, the series encourages teens and young adults to discuss their feelings openly. This is apt considering over 20% of teens have seriously considered suicide, and it’s the leading cause of death for teens aged 10-34 in the U.S. Black teens are especially impacted since suicide rates for Black youth ages 10–24 have nearly doubled between 2010 and 2020, making it the fastest rising group.

The series debuts on October 10, World Mental Health Day, on the UNINTERRUPTED YouTube channel at 7 a.m. PT.