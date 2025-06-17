Serena Williams’s Favorite Car, The 2025 Lincoln Navigator, Is A ‘Spa On Wheels’

Lincoln

As a working mom who spends a good chunk of the day in the car — ripping and running from work to school pickups, daycare drop-offs, and never-ending errands (not to mention weekend activities to keep my sons from tearing up the house) — some of my most stressful moments happen behind the wheel. Between unexpected traffic jams, parking headaches, toddler meltdowns, and shaky Zoom calls on the go, overstimulation is the norm for me, and it doesn’t let up just because I’m in transit.

The good news? There are cars designed to meet us right where we are, helping us woosah our way through the chaos. One of them is the Lincoln Navigator — Serena Williams’s SUV of choice — a full-size luxury truck that’s all about ease and elegance. In need of a little TLC, I was invited to Park City, Utah for a weekend of wellness and had the chance to test drive the 2025 model, winding through mountain roads lined with greenery, snow in some cases, and jaw-dropping natural beauty, including a waterfall.

Outdoors, the scenery was stunning — but the Navigator was just as striking. I had the opportunity to explore the Black Label edition, available in a rich copper hue, complete with leather interiors, a wood-grain-inspired layout, refined stitching (one model has seat stitching that mimics rainfall), and a premium sound system by Revel. Heated seats, ample space, hidden compartments — it had all the bells and whistles, starting at $116,000.

And then there’s the Lincoln Rejuvenate feature — a game-changer for anyone who needs a moment to just breathe. That would be all of us, yes? Available exclusively in the driver’s seat, the experience begins once you pull over: the seat reclines and warms, the steering wheel shifts out of the way, and ambient lighting covers the cabin in calming hues. Depending on the mode you choose, the panoramic dash plays soothing visuals — think waterfalls, elements, or northern lights — while the air is gently infused with fragrance through the Lincoln Digital Scent System. (I was partial to Violet Cashmere. Because honestly, how fabulous is that?)

Partnering with the Calm App, the system offers guided breathwork or ambient sounds through those top-tier Revel speakers. You can customize the length of the session — whether you need a quick five-minute reset or a deeper 10-minute unwind. It’s a moment of peace, crafted just for you, right there in your car.

Lincoln is among a growing number of carmakers prioritizing wellness in their latest models — and for good reason. Their latest survey shows that people want their cars to serve as a sanctuary, especially when life outside the vehicle feels overwhelming. This Rejuvenate experience touches nearly every sense — sight, sound, smell, and touch — with the only one missing being taste (unless you bring your own snack, of course).

Once the moment of calm passes, the Navigator continues to impress. The massive 48-inch panoramic display goes from wellness tool to a screen for catching up on movies and entertainment while parked, and Lincoln even includes a complimentary one-year subscription to the Calm App to keep the vibes going.

Currently, Rejuvenate is only available in the Black Label Navigator and select Nautilus models, but there are plans to expand the feature to future vehicles. For those not quite ready to splurge on the Black Label, the Reserve trim starts at around $99,000 (depending on your zip code) and still offers many of the same creature comforts and intuitive design.

Despite its commanding presence, the Navigator doesn’t drive like a tank. I took the Reserve model for a scenic four-hour ride through Park City, with stops at Provo River Falls, the Bald Mountain Overlook, and Mirror Lake Picnic Area. The seats — so soothing in Rejuvenate mode — are equally comfortable upright, and the massage functions can be customized (Recovery Mode was a favorite). I appreciated the immersive sound system for my Afrobeats playlist, customizable display (perfect for tracking incoming rain showers), and navigation that helped reroute me with ease. Storage was abundant — for my purse, our coffee stash, and the lunch bag packed with sweets for a scenic roadside picnic.

At the end of the day, I returned to our lodging at Stein Eriksen Lodge, a well-known wellness haven that perfectly matched the Navigator’s vibe. While the car was a “spa on wheels,” Stein had the actual spa — plus a gym, yoga studio, expansive pool area, and fireplace-equipped rooms with tubs that invited total relaxation.

Stein is one of seven Lincoln hospitality partners in cities like Park City, NYC, Miami, and LA. Guests can take complimentary test drives and access exclusive benefits like wellness packages, special rates, and curated experiences. My stay included a one-hour massage and full spa access (cold plunge, hot tub, and sauna included). Even the dining leaned into the wellness theme, with a thoughtful, ingredient-driven menu at the award-winning Glitretind restaurant.

For Lincoln clients, the Rejuvenation Package with Stein Erickson Lodge includes a $200 resort credit, private wellness class, and lodging for two — a perfect extension of the brand’s focus on full-body renewal.

From the way you commute to how you travel and unwind, Lincoln is aiming to design not just vehicles, but experiences that support our well-being, partnering with brand and hospitality brands that want to do the same. With 87 percent of their survey participants saying they view their car as a place to mentally reset — and more than half actively seeking an escape from stress — it makes sense that Lincoln, starting in their vehicles, would go full throttle in creating a luxurious, mindful, and deeply human way to hit the road.