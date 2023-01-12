Here Are 3 Sustainable Practices To Improve Your Time Management In 2023

If you’re looking for a sign that it’s time to do better with managing your time, this is it. And suppose you think optimizing your time better isn’t worth the effort; it’s essential to know that people who struggle with time management are more likely to experience burnout, anxiety, distress, and chronic sleep deprivation.

The good news is that you can optimize your time regardless of the demands on your schedule. Time optimization works for the boss, employee, student, parent, empty nester, entrepreneur, and everyone.

There are three practical ways you can do to get started with improving how you manage your time. Each of these is sustainable practice suited to help you get started.

Preview and plan your upcoming week in writing.

Previewing your week each week allows you to see the upcoming demands on your time. When previewing your week, narrow your focus to what is necessary for the upcoming week alone. Planning your week includes writing out meetings, appointments, due dates, necessary work and defining what success looks like for you at the end of the week.

Plan every day (the day or night before) in writing.

When planning your day include the following: What time you will wake up, what you will do for yourself when you first rise, what you will do within the day to prioritize your mental, emotional and physical health, the necessary results and outcomes to accomplish within the day, and how you will close out your day.

Planning your day sets you up to begin each day with intention and a roadmap. An added benefit of proactively planning your day is allowing you to place better boundaries within your day. You are less likely to let distractions take you away from what you have already defined as most important.

Prune to honor your current season.

You cannot say “yes” to everything. Narrowing your focus based on the season you are in allows what is most important to flourish so that you can maximize the opportunities of your current season of life.

