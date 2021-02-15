These Are The Health Benefits Of Sea Moss — And A List Of Black Owned Brands

After the fire dumpster that made up last year, self-care has been one of the biggest resolutions for 2021 and thankfully, there are super easy ways to put ourselves first and prioritize our health. While one way method is with bubble baths and the occasional glass of wine, another way to practice self-care, is by adding new routines that will keep you healthy in the long run.

Why not boost your immune system and clear your skin all in one, by adding a tablespoon of sea moss to your meals like your smoothies or oatmeal? Sea moss has been used as a traditional alternative medicine for centuries, especially in Ireland and the Caribbean. Recently, tons of celebrities like Erykah Badu, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Tabitha Brown have sung the praises of this superfood, and it doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere anytime soon.

Commonly referred to as “Irish moss” due to its heavy use to keep citizens nourished during the Irish potato famine, this superfood has grown in popularity because the human body requires 102 essential minerals to function and sea moss contains 92 of them. Some of the other benefits include: increased energy, healthy weight loss, more than 90% of the nutrients needed for our body, strengthened immune system, strong, lean muscles, healing for damaged and irritated skin, produced collagen and even keratin.

And while sea moss may be the fastest growing superfood on the market, the best way to use it, is by supporting Black owned retailers who are gaining traction in selling your new favorite addiction. These days, you might be seeing it in body lotions and facial masks, as well as in powders, pills, and even in a variety of colors.

Esthetician and owner of Eve Milan NY, Eden Gilliam for instance, recommends consuming sea moss internally daily for clearer skin. Her organic sea moss at Eve Milan NY is sourced from the beautiful island of Grenada where their sea moss is unbleached and not chemically fertilized. Also, a portion of the sales from their sea moss is donated to the children’s orphanage in Grenada.

And if ingesting your superfoods via delicious gummies is your preference, BDE Gummy is the first sea moss supplement. The company is led by husband and wife duo, Doug Depte and Lorisa Leigh Depte, and in addition to sea moss, the supplement is also powered with organic superfoods: beetroot, lion’s mane mushroom, pumpkin seeds, maca root, panax ginseng, pear and wildcrafted sea moss.

While we can’t speak to specific benefits over long term use, incorporating superfoods into any diet is sure to help you in the long run. By doing this, and stick to a healthy and balanced diet, you’ll see the best effects of the sea moss supplement if you choose to use it. There are plenty of other plant-based supplements on the market too, so it’s worth doing your research to find the ones that are right for you.