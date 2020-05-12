7 YouTube Workouts You Can Do This Week For Free

With self-isolation and quarantining as the new “normal,” many of us have had to get creative in how we approach our daily workouts for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully if you’re stuck, searching for ideas or simply unmotivated, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel, with thousands of fitness videos offered daily onYouTube — most of which require no additional workout equipment.

And if you’re concerned that you can’t get a heart pumping, adrenaline boosting workout from the comfort of your home, don’t sleep on YouTube workout videos, ya’ll. You’ll be proven very, very wrong. Here are a few recommended full-body burners, ranging from HIIT and strength training to cardio dance, that you can watch on YouTube this week for free.

305 Fitness

Deemed “house party meets workout,” 305 Fitness brings its underground non-stop dance cardio workout straight to your living room — all while burning over 800 calories per class.

Keaira LaShae

Dancer and choreographer Keaira LaShae is known as the queen of hip hop dance fitness and is bringing her heart pumping, calorie burning dance workouts (with full body toning exercises) to your living room each day. Not only are they fun as hell, they’re guaranteed to bring results.

Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory is a workout designed to produce results from the inside out – giving people a longer, more vibrant life. And now they’re helping you accomplish the same goals from home. Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the ‘Orange Effect’ – whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout.

Alvin Ailey Extension

Boost your dance skills at Ailey Extension with specialized workshops and new classes led by Ailey’s extended family of movement experts. From Afro Dance, to Hip Hop, you’ll finally get your chance to “dance at Ailey,” but at home.

Mike Peele Fitness

If you’re looking to sweat, have a good time, and shake your booty in the process, Mike Peele is the man for the job. The choreographer, who has danced alongside Rihanna, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj and more caters his workouts to every fitness level, but they are fun! 30 minutes will instantly feel like 3, and you’ll be sad as you patiently wait for the next one to drop next week.

TRX At-Home

TRX is one of the most popular pieces of all-in-one, total- body workout equipment on the market, used by literally hundreds of thousands of fitness professionals, enthusiasts, celebrities and virtually every major sports team in the United States. Their videos are like working out with a personal trainer, and getting a crash course guide to the best way to use the equipment.

POPSUGAR Fitness

POPSUGAR Fitness offers fitness tutorials, workouts, and exercises that will help you on your road to healthy living, weight loss, and stress relief. They’ve got something for everybody, and their library is extension so you can do them once, or even twice a day!