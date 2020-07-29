Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, keeping your hands clean with either soap and water or hand sanitizer was promised to be one of our strongest lines of defense against curbing the spread of coronavirus. While there was a brief shortage of hand sanitizer early in the spring, the product is now widely available and manufacturers have popped up seemingly overnight. However, The Food and Drug Administration is warning that not all hand sanitizer brands are safe.

The regulatory agency announced that there has been a “sharp increase” in sanitizers containing methanol (otherwise known as wood alcohol,) which is toxic when absorbed through the skin and deadly when ingested. Some of the sanitizers found to have this product were being sold at big box retailers like Walmart and Target.

The following is the latest list of sanitizers that have been identified as potentially toxic by the FDA. If you’ve purchased sanitizer from any of these brands, its advised that you immediately dispose of them.

AAA Cosmetica’s bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

AAA Cosmetica’s QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

Broncolin’s Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

DDI Multinacional’s Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

DDI Multinacional’s Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

DDI Multinacional’s Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Eskbiochem’s All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

Eskbiochem’s CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer (labeled with Greenbrier International Inc.)

4E Global’s Modesa Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Lear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

4E Global’s Blumen Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

4E Global’s Blumen Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70% Alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

4E Global’s Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

4E Global’s Klar and Danver Instant Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Hello Kitty by Sanrio Hand Sanitizer

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

4E Global’s Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

4E Global’s Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

4E Global’s Blumen Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

4E Global’s Assured Aloe

Eskbiochem’s Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Grupo Insoma’s Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

ITECH 361’s All Clean Hand Sanitizer, Moisturizer and Disinfectant

Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s Best

Limpo Quimicos’ Andy’s

Limpo Quimicos’ Gelclor

Limpo Quimicos’ NeoNatural

Limpo Quimicos’ Plus Advanced

Liqesa Exportacion or Liq-E-S.A.’s Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Maquiladora Miniara’s Selecto Hand Sanitizer

MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

MXL Comercial’s Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub (labeled with Resource Recovery & Trading LLC)

Mystic International’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Born Basic Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Scent Theory – Keep It Clean – Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Cavalry

Real Clean Distribuciones’s ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Keep It Clean

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Real Clean Distribuciones’s Hand Sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Soluciones Cosmeticas’ Hand sanitizer (labeled with Wet Look Janitorial and Gardening Corp.)

Transliquid Technologies’s Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Tropicosmeticos’ Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Yara Elena De La Garza Perez Nieto’s Daesi ha

“Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning,” the FDA says in a statement. “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.”

The FDA also encourages ongoing coronavirus prevention measures, including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not within reach, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol (also listed as ethyl alcohol).

Read more about the FDA’s hand sanitizer warning here.