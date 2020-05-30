Father’s Day Gift Ideas For Dads Who Love To Workout

Still trying to figure out what to buy for the man who has practically everything? What better gift is there than the gift of health? With more time spent working — and working out — at home, there’s no better time to upgrade dad’s home fitness and health regime so you can spend Father’s Day together for years to come.
Though he may think he has the essentials down, a few new items will bolster the simplest or most complex workouts. Here are a few gifts for dad that will take his next workout or adventure to the next level — whether you join in or not.
01
FitFighter
Give dad the timeless, priceless gift of strength, spirit, and service with a FitFighter Steelhose Home Gym Set. FitFighter is a strength and conditioning system originally designed for the fire service, made with a real fire hose, safe for kids and comes with an iOS training app. And this product is putting it’s money where its mouth is — a portion of sales go to first responders, frontline healthcare workers, and their families.
02
Farmbox Direct
If there is one thing we have learned from this, it's that health is wealth and convenience is king. With Farmbox Direct, you can have both. Fresh fruits and vegetables are essential for healthy eating, and in turn, actively supports a well-functioning immune system. Farmbox Direct is a subscription-based service that delivers the freshest fruit and vegetables directly from organic farms. You can choose between three different seasonal box sizes for dad and even set him up to receive weekly, customized packages sent to his home!
03
TRX Home2 System
TRX is one of the most popular pieces of all-in-one, total- body workout equipment on the market, used by literally hundreds of thousands of fitness professionals, enthusiasts, celebrities and virtually every major sports team in the United States. The app’s audio coaching delivers the experience of working out with a personal trainer, while continuously tracking effort and energy expended, and responding with guidance and motivation throughout the workouts.
04
DE Total Body Set
Also known as an “anywhere gym,” The DE Method is an on-demand subscription service using resistance bands. The subscription offers dad access to 40+ convenient workouts for anyone, anytime and anywhere as well as fresh new content that is added every Monday. No gym, no problem. Users can do the workout with their own resistance bands or purchase a set from The DE Method – the bands have different resistance for varying levels.
05
Rewind by Rodney Wallace
Founded by a dad himself, Rewind by Rodney Wallace is a plant-based broad-spectrum CBD brand founded by MLS/World Cup Rodney Wallace. Their CBD Undefeated Menthol Sports Cream, CDB salve stick, CBD hydrating cream, and CBD strawberry gummies - all make great gifts for workouts and a little chill time.
06
Garden of Life Sport
For the dad who is spending his free time working out, gift him a few goodies from Garden of Life’s Sport product line, which is certified “clean” by being Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, certified by NSF for Sport and Informed-Choice for Sport. The line, perfect for helping dad reach his fitness goals, includes: SPORT Organic Plant-Based Protein, SPORT Certified Grass Fed Whey to help refuel and repair muscles, SPORT Organic Plant-Based Recovery for muscle repair after an intense workout, SPORT Organic Plant-Based Energy + Focus to boost energy and focus levels during your workout, and SPORT Organic Plant-Based Performance Protein Bars for an extra boost of protein.
07
BlazePod
If you’re looking for new products to help dad tay fit at home, BlazePod is a perfect fit. The portable light pods and app deliver an interactive workout experience that challenges the body and mind. Dad will be able to choose from hundreds of free solo, partner and group activities created by professionals for pro-level training, or even create his own. The touch-sensitive pods prompt the user to tap them when lit and include workouts for balance, coordination, core, flexibility, power, spatial awareness, speed, stamina, specific sports and more. They’ll also help him improve his reaction time, agility, strength and decision making.
08
CELSIUS
Want to help dad take his workouts to the next level? CELSIUS® has four beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users — making it the perfect pre-workout drink. Not to mention, it accelerates metabolism, supports healthy body composition, and provides healthy energy. Because you want dad to get stronger, and better right?
09
Reshoevn8r Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit
Reshoevn8r, one of the leading sneaker cleaning systems in the world, has the perfect gift for any stylish Dad in your life — and also those that need a good cleaning after hitting the trails. Reshoevn8r's Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit has all of the essentials to keep Dad’s favorite sneakers looking brand new. It’s about having the right tools for the job — from shoe cleaning solution to a variety of bristle brushes to shoe stain repellent — you name it and Reshoevn8r has Dad covered! The Reshoevn8r Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit provides everything Dad needs for effective cleaning on a wide variety of sneaker materials.
10
TONAL
If you’re looking to go all out for dad this Father’s Day Tonal is the answer. As the world’s most technologically intelligent home gym and personal trainer that combines expert coaching with revolutionary equipment, Tonal provides world-class workouts to help users meet their fitness goals, all from the comfort of their own home. The system offers expert coaching and personalized instruction that takes the guesswork out of strength training.