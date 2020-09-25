As we’re all still in the throes of being at home for an extended period of time, staying active is crucial to maintaining our mental and overall health. And because winter is on the horizon, and health officials believe that the second wave is still to come, the best way to do so is to make your life more conducive to overcoming any obstacles that may get in the way of your daily or weekly workout goals.
To ensure you’re getting those steps in and staying active this fall, there are a few essential items you might need to elevate your home or gym workout routine. Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! From protein powders to home equipment, here are a few items that will have you fit and fine this fall.
01
POWERFIT Training Gloves
These performance-enhancing weighted fitness gloves are innovatively designed to strengthen hand and arm muscles during any type of fitness training. With weight strategically distributed across the top, the gloves also feature foam gel padding to protect against calluses and blisters, and are made of 4-way nylon stretch fabric, which provides durability and flexibility during movement.
02
BedGym
The struggle to get in shape for summer is real! But what if you could work on your beach bod from the comfort of your own bed?! Introducing the lazy person's guide to achieving their fitness goals, BedGym! The first bed workout system of its kind, the patented BedGym provides a low-impact, user-friendly workout to strengthen, tone and tighten your body from the comfort and convenience of your own bed. Enjoy strength training, stretching and pilates-based workouts that are low impact and low intensity in order to meet your workout & wellness needs!
03
Bloom Nutrition Protein
Along with the delicious taste of fall, each serving of Bloom Nutrition's Pumpkin Spice Protein is packed with 22 grams of workout-fueling protein, with a formula that's easy for the body to process, digest, and absorb. Mix it with everything without having to use a shaker bottle or blender. Fitness fans will see the difference in their progress and feel the difference in performance and digestion. You don't need to consume large clumpy scoops of protein any longer to hit your protein requirements!
04
Built Bar
This low calorie, high protein bar sets the new standard for an exceptional nutritional profile without compromising taste. Especially convenient during these times, bars are delivered right to your doorstep so there's no need for any extra trips to the supermarket. Available in 15 flavors including nut-free options, Built Bar packs a protein punch and contains between 15—20grams of protein per bar, in addition to 6grams of fiber and only 3—5grams of sugar.
05
Everlast Freestanding Boxing Bag
Everlast’s top-rated Axis Free Standing Heavy Bag is perfect for beginners as it’s way less likely to hurt your hands, wrists, or shoulders than a standard heavy bag since it will teeter away from you when you strike it.