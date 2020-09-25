As we’re all still in the throes of being at home for an extended period of time, staying active is crucial to maintaining our mental and overall health. And because winter is on the horizon, and health officials believe that the second wave is still to come, the best way to do so is to make your life more conducive to overcoming any obstacles that may get in the way of your daily or weekly workout goals.

To ensure you’re getting those steps in and staying active this fall, there are a few essential items you might need to elevate your home or gym workout routine. Don’t worry – we’ve got you covered! From protein powders to home equipment, here are a few items that will have you fit and fine this fall.