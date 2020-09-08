Get Up And Go! These Are The Essentials You Need To Hit The Hiking Trail

With the pandemic still in full swing, there’s been a surge of people looking to be more active, get outside or simply just stretch their legs a bit after months on end of being at home. Hiking lets you do all three while taking in the picturesque views of nature at one of the thousands of trails across the country, such as New York’s Bear Mountain State Park or Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park.
But if you’ve never been hiking before, or simply haven’t been for a long time, it can be a daunting task to figure out what you need to hit the trails. Between the heat, rocky terrain and miles of walking, it’s not as simple as lacing up your favorite pair of sneakers and just going. Whether you’re a hiking pro or just hitting your first trail, we’ve compiled the essential gear you’ll need to get outdoors this season.
TOPICS: Health & Wellness Lifestyle black travel vibes hiking hiking essentials outdoors wellness
01
Women’s Freemont Waterproof Hiking Boot
Women’s Freemont Waterproof Hiking Boot is a versatile, stylish and light boot that allows hikers to stay comfortable in both dry and wet conditions. They are a great option for those looking for exceptional quality, durability and comfort, and importantly, all without breaking the bank. Specializing in comfort and fit, Northside offers a variety of hiking footwear options for every member of the family.
02
SPIbelt
Keep all your essentials within reach and with SPIbelt as your companion on your next outdoor excursion! Whether you are running, hiking, or just taking a walk, SPIbelt will keep all your important personal items in place: the expendable pocket comfortably holds your wallet, keys, and phone in one place, while the adjustable elastic band creates the perfect fit around your waist, without bouncing or chafing. SPIbelt is available in over 15 different sleek styles in a multitude of colors and patterns to choose from, each designed for any activity.
03
Vista Earbuds
Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people are turning to solo activities like hiking or running to stay active and to simply get outdoors. But what’s perhaps the most important thing that keeps you going during those long trails? JayBird’s Vista earbuds, which promise premium sound anywhere you go, are sure to make any outdoor excursions more fun.
04
Gregory Packs - Nano 16
The Nano 16 is a versatile pack that’s ideal for everyday active use: exploring local trails, dog walks, or family bike rides. With reflective webbing for visibility, an active breathable back panel, and side mesh pockets for your water bottle, the Nano 16 makes a great addition to your pack quiver.
05
Balega Socks - Ultralight Collection
Lightweight and multi-purposed, Balega is a leading sock brand that combines fine performance yarns with protection-based design to create the sheerest, most lightweight performance running sock. The socks feature Balega’s proprietary Drynamix® moisture wicking fibers and reinforced microfiber mesh ventilation panels to keep feet cool and dry. These socks are great for cycling, running, hiking and everything in between.
06
Outdoor Research Trail Mix Collection
The Trail Mix Pullover and Jacket pair a bluesign-approved, high-performance polyester grid fleece fabric with versatile silhouettes that work for the trail, around town and even working from home. Since temps will quickly change, this is ideal since it has thermo-regulating treatment that regulates the internal microclimate and boosts comfort. By dynamically changing, ActiveTemp helps keep the wearer warm when they’re at rest and cool and comfortable when they’re on the move, bolstering the wicking, quick-drying and breathable performance of the fleece.
07
Scarpa ZG Trek GTX
The first thing you need for miles and miles of trails and hills is to stay light on your feet. Scarpa’s new ZG Trek GTX boot is a modern hiker that will keep your feet protected from anything without compromising on weight and feel until you arrive at that secret alpine lake at the end of the day to refresh and replenish your water supply.
08
Phillips GoZero Water Bottle
The Phillips GoZero water bottles are designed to make it easy for people to enjoy clean, refreshing drinking water anywhere they go. The first in the new line is the GoZero Active Bottle, an innovative reusable water bottle designed to work with two interchangeable filters - one to filter water from the tap, and the other to cleanse water from natural sources like lakes and rivers. And it's proven to remove 99.9% of bacteria, 99.9% of viruses, and 99% of protozoan cysts while improving the taste of tap water.