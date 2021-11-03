Loading the player…

The next ESSENCE Wellness House is just around the corner and this time, a host of experts, thought leaders and culture shifters who will be on hand to help you unpack all of your mental health baggage.

Guided by host AJ Johnson, we’ll be tackling timely topics like mental health and social media, breaking generational curses, self-care for caregivers, navigating mental health as current or former members of the military, incorporating meditation to relieve anxiety and so much more.



Scroll below to get a look at 9 conversations you absolutely won’t want to miss. For more information, to see the full lineup and to find out how you can register to attend for free, visit our official ESSENCE Wellness House website at https://www.essence.com/wellness-house21/.

Mountaintop Motivation: Protecting Your Mental Health At All Costs

Licensed Clinical Psychologist & Founder of Renewed Focus Psychology Services Dr. Melissa Robinson-Brown will take us through strategies for learning to prioritize our mental well-being regardless of position or circumstance. Topics will include managing anxiety during the holidays, sex as a stress reliever and more.

Effects Of Social Media On Mental Health

Hosts & Media Personality Jessie Woo and Artist Kidd Kenn will join us to discuss the impact of social media on mental health. Topics will include cancel culture, call-out culture, snapback culture and the different things we can do to manage when things get overwhelming online.

Breaking Intergenerational Patterns

Actress and Comedian Tichina Arnold and Singer Alijah Kai Arnold will have a layered discussion about breaking intergenerational patterns in Black communities. Together the talented mother-daughter duo will share how different generations can find common ground in their varying lifestyle perspectives on topics like choosing a career path, child rearing, sexual orientation, healing from family trauma and more.

Anti-Anxiety Guided Meditation

Yoga & Meditation instructor Phyllicia Bonanno will take us on a centering, relaxing journey to help soothe stress, fatigue, anxiety and depression symptoms.



Winning At Managing Your Mental Health

Olympic Champion & TV Personality Sanaya Richards-Ross and NYT Bestselling Author, Host & Former NFL Linebacker Emmanuel Acho open up about mental health strategies that top-performing athletes tap into to win in and outside of the arena.

Self-Care Tips For Caregivers

Licensed Trauma Psychologist Mariel Buqué walks us through practices to incorporate to ensure we’re caring for our own mental well-being while being caregivers to the loved ones in our lives.

Black Men And Mental Health

Dr. Javar Godfrey joins us for a moment of reflection and healing just for the Black men in our lives who are starting or continuing their mental health journey.

Military Mental Combat

Retired US Army Combat Veteran & Best-Selling Author Lila Holley and Army Veteran & Influencer Leslie Latrice will have candid conversation about how to effectively manage your mental health during and after life in the military. Topics to include PTSD, motherhood, racism, trauma and more.

Mind Over Matter: Creating Your Own Mental Health Care Blueprint

Therapy for Black Girls Founder Dr. Joy Harden-Bradford, Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Riana Elyse Anderson and Psychiatrist Karinn Glover take you through the steps to choosing which type of mental health treatment works for you. Topics to include how to know if you need mental health support, the difference between a psychotherapist and a psychiatrist, medication options and which medications to avoid, and more.